[Funding alert] OYO South Asia CEO backs expert network platform SpeakIn

With funding from OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh-backed Homage Ventures, SpeakIn announced plans to launch a first-of-its kind 'Expert Platform' and become the world’s window to Asian expertise.

By Sujata Sangwan
23rd Sep 2019
Delhi-based SpeakIn on Monday announced that it had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh-backed Homage Ventures

 

With this funding, SpeakIn announced its plans to launch a first-of-its kind “Expert Platform” and become the world’s window to Asian expertise.  

 

Last year, the startup secured funding from other industry giants, including Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari and Max Healthcare Chairman Dr Pradeep Chowbey.

 

SpeakIn is a tech-enabled network of experts with over 15,000 illustrious names across over 500 genres. With its clients including business organisations, investment professionals, and associations among others, the company is making experts easily accessible for one-on-one discussions and as speakers for events and conferences among other forums.


OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh

Talking about his association with SpeakIn, Aditya Ghosh said, 

 

“How to sieve through the sponsored, unverified, and ever-expanding sea of information? Investors, corporations, academics, and individual leaders continually seek primary, reliable, and customised expertise for their decision making, development, and strategic direction. This is where SpeakIn can create a mark by being the trusted partner for any organisation or leader wanting to hear from the best of experts.”

Started as a purely offline model in 2016, SpeakIn has, in the last year, built an open-search platform and simultaneously expanded its operations to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Singapore, with Delhi as the base. Garnering an eight-digit turnover, the company said it was expecting a 15x jump in revenues this year, and planning expansion into key Asian markets like Singapore and Hong Kong

 

In the past quarter, SpeakIn expanded its expert network to 12 countries in Asia, including Israel, Turkey, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand among others, it added in a statement.

 

Deepshikha, Founder and Managing Partner, SpeakIn said,

 

“Our association with Aditya goes back to the days when SpeakIn was still in its nascent stage. Being one of our experts, Aditya has closely observed the amount of grit and effort the team continuously puts in the company, which has resulted in SpeakIn becoming what it is today.”

“With SpeakIn’s curated Expert Network, you get a single, trusted and cost-effective way of connecting with reliable subject-matter experts and thought leaders, empowering you to hear straight from the horse's mouth,” she added. 


Homage Ventures has also invested in other consumer brands such as Slurrpfarm and Blue Tokai.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


