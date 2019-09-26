A

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Tata Communications said it will benefit from GlobalGyan’s personalised learning journeys that cover core business skills in strategic thinking, financial acumen, and customer centricity.

By Team YS
26th Sep 2019
Tata Communications earlier this week said it has chosen GlobalGyan as its digital learning partner to build business acumen capability.


In a statement, Tata Communications said, it will benefit from GlobalGyan’s personalised learning journeys that cover core business skills in strategic thinking, financial acumen, and customer centricity.


GlobalGyan

GlobalGyan CEO - Srinivasa Addepalli

The interactive learning content, simulations, and assessments are delivered on GlobalGyan’s mobile and web apps, and are supplemented by webinars and other engagement.


Aadesh Goyal, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Communications, said:


“Developing a culture of continuous learning is key to creating a company of the future. Investments in programmes and platforms that democratises education for our people at scale is of utmost importance for globally distributed organisations such as ours."

“Following a successful period of co-created classroom-style learning programmes with GlobalGyan, we evolved our approach to integrate digital learning into these modules that enabled us to scale globally. GlobalGyan’s digital versions of these programmes have not lost any of the rigour, practicality, and interaction that marked the classroom design and we have seen positive results,” he added. 


“Since its inception, GlobalGyan has focused on enabling high-quality, practical learning to be accessible at scale,” said Srinivasa Addepalli, Chief Executive Officer, GlobalGyan. “Not only are we changing the scale at which we can deliver learning interventions at Tata Communications, but we are also bringing a higher degree of measurability and tracking to learning.”


According to a release by GlobalGyan, its digital learning journeys are designed to build business and leadership skills for career transitions. GlobalGyan’s programmes, which are developed by CXOs and business school faculty, use a unique content model to recreate a classroom-like interactive approach to management learning, the statement said.


Not only does the digital programme provide access to content (unlike the memory of classroom discussions that expire with time), but it also supports various learning styles amongst participants. For a corporate investing in the learning programme, diligence and outcomes are measurable at an individual level, the release said.


Team YS
Team YS

