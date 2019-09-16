Google taps entry-level job market in India with Kormo app

Google is now looking to venture in India’s entry-level job search market with Kormo, an app that helps users look for jobs. The company has been reportedly undertaking pilots in India since early this year through its next billion users (NBU) unit.





In a statement shared with YourStory, Bickey Russell, Project Lead, Next Billion Users, said,





"Since we launched Kormo in Bangladesh in 2018 and in Indonesia this year, we've connected over 50,000 job seekers to jobs from hundreds of employers who use Kormo for their hiring needs, specifically entry-level jobs. Because finding employment is a real need across different markets, we’re looking to bring the same service to countries like India."





Source: Google Blog





Kormo is one of many projects incubated inside of Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental projects. Initially launched in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the app lets anyone build a digital CV - for free - which updates dynamically as job seekers find work or enrol in training sessions through the Kormo app.





The app will also display open job listings in the city, that will reflect the job seeker’s growing profiles and skills. Meanwhile, Google will partner with employers, ranging from large corporates to small or medium enterprises, to include their jobs in Kormo’s marketplace and enable seekers to apply directly from the app.





Within the Kormo app, there is a Learn tab where seekers can access relevant and free training content in the form of videos, articles, and courses based on individual interests. It cannot be said if the app will be available in local languages.





However, Google's next billion users unit focusses on Indian languages. In its blog, the company said that the majority of internet users in the country today are Indian language users, and this number is expected to reach 500 million in the next two years.





"To that goal, we are working with Indian language publishers to bring more relevant content online. We’re also expanding the number of languages supported in our existing apps and services," said the blog.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







