A

How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)

Homegrown OTT platform SonyLIV witnessed record growth in MAUs, engagement, subscriptions since 2018, crossing 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

By Team YS
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In July this year, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) owned SonyLIV, crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, becoming only the third homegrown video-on-demand platform (after Hotstar and JioTV) to reach the milestone. 


The homegrown OTT platform has witnessed record growth in MAUs, engagement, and subscriptions since 2018. But, at a time when the Indian OTT market is dominated by Hotstar, SonyLIV rode cricket, FIFA, and international content to record 100 million downloads


Daily Capsule

Investor Sanjeev Aggarwal on why scaling up a business is not a linear process

Helion Ventures co-founder Sanjeev Aggarwal

Helion Ventures co-founder Sanjeev Aggarwal

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, we feature investor Sanjeev Aggarwal, Co-founder of Fundamentum Partnership and Helion Ventures, who talks about why he looks out for founding team members who complement each other like Brahma and Vishnu.

How MK Jokai bought 12,000 acres of tea estates to export premium tea

MK Jokai

MK Jokai's tea estates

Steeped in the welcome brew of premium teas, this six-decade-old tea company not only survived the test of time and captured the export market with its 147 variants of teas, it’s now turning to IoT and online. It owns about 12,000 acres of land producing 6,500 metric tonnes of tea annually developing around 147 variants of teas for different geographical regions. 

These Kolkata citizens fixed roadside taps to save gallons of water

social story

Ajay Mittal (extreme left) and Vinay Jaju (second from left), Founders, Active Citizens Together for Sustainability (ACTS) 

Two Kolkata-based residents Ajay Mittal (28) and Vinay Jaju (36) are now attempting to fix roadside public taps across the city and have initiated a citizen’s movement, ‘Active Citizens Together for Sustainability (ACTS),’ involving 500 people to scale their water conservation endeavour.

'You’ll never be a real woman' and other things trans women are tired of hearing

trans women feature image

Trans women hear intrusive and insensitive comments and questions every day, because of their identity. Here are a few common ones you should steer clear of, and how you can be a better ally to them.

Here's how these 10 brands are disrupting the food and beverage industry

F&B

Besides evolving consumption patterns of consumers, the F&B industry in India continuously faces challenges such as rising food prices, wastage, and more. Despite the presence of established brands, these small and medium F&B brands found a way to become successful in their own, unique way.

Meet 4 women entrepreneurs making inroads in the manufacturing sector

Women in Manufacturing

No longer the preserve of the male workforce, meet these women entrepreneurs who, by making their mark in the manufacturing sector, are inspiring others to think beyond the ordinary and follow their passion.

Millennials opting for Ola, Uber not a big factor for auto slowdown

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

In India, 46 percent of car buyers are first-time users. People may use public transport like Ola and Uber to go to offices on weekdays, but still they buy a vehicle for the weekend outings with the family," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava explained.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Team YS

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    What Steve Jobs never told you about entrepreneurship

    Deep Malhotra
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook global exec meets IT Minister, discusses cross-border data flows

    Press Trust of India

    This Marwari entrepreneur sold his startup to Disney. His story has now won a book award

    Madanmohan Rao

    The space call: feed your curiosity of the outer world with these 8 jobs

    Tenzin Norzom

    In the time of economic slowdown, how PSEs are funding startups to power growth

    Sameer Ranjan

    This Austin-based startup helps companies unleash the true power of data and AI

    Vishal Krishna

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman