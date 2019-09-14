A

How PSEs are powering startup growth; LendingKart’s Mukul Sachan resigns

PSEs are playing an important role in ramping up startup growth. Lendingkart Technologies' Co-founder and COO Mukul Sachan quit the startup.

By Team YS
14th Sep 2019
As India forayed into economic planning and industrialisation, PSEs also played an important role in ramping up the growth apart from generating employment, capital formation, and generating income. Now, they are again writing the same story with the economy slowing down. PSEs are the new breed of investors joining the ranks of VCs, PEs, hedge funds, angel investors, etc. to fund startups to power growth.


Daily Capsule

Lendingkart Co-founder and COO Mukul Sachan resigns

Mukul Sachan

According to the company, Sachan is leaving the firm to explore his interests in investment management. However, he will continue to be an active mentor and a consultant for Lendingkart, dividing his time equally.

How Storia Foods & Beverages clocked Rs 25 Cr turnover in just 3 years

storia

Vishal Shah, Founder and MD, Storia

In a span of just 24 months after brand launch, Storia Foods & Beverages managed to enter 52 cities across India hitting 50,000 retail outlets. Here’s the story of their disruptive journey.

Zomato suspends 'Infinity Dining' programme

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder & CEO, Zomato (Illustration credit: Aditya Ranade)

More than 350 restaurants and bars across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru were part of the scheme. The suspension of the programme follows protests by partner restaurants over ‘deep and unsustainable’ discounting.

Entrepreneur Kavita Gupta Sabharwal is taking children’s literature by storm

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, the Founder and Managing Trustee of Bengaluru-based Neev Academy, is now charting an incredible journey with the biggest event in the children's category, NLF.

How pro-privacy search engine DuckDuckGo is taking on Google 

DuckDuckGo app

DuckDuckGo is gaining in popularity, with data privacy becoming one of the most important conversations in tech. This app lets you browse anonymously, prevents ad intrusions, and more.

Gramophone app is helping turn around Indian agriculture

Founders of Gramophone

Founders of Gramophone (from left to right)- Ashish Rajan Singh, Tauseef Khan, Harshit Gupta, Nishanth Mahatre

Tauseef Khan and Nishant Mahatre, batchmates at IIT-Kharagpur and IIM-Ahmedabad, launched the Gramophone app to provide Indian farmers with a one-stop solution to achieve better crop yields.

After UPI, NPCI rationalises MDR rates for RuPay debit cards

RuPay

NPCI said the significant reduction in MDR is aimed at creating a cost-effective value proposition for all stakeholders in the payments ecosystem, thereby increasing the merchant acceptance footprint across India.


    Team YS
    Team YS

