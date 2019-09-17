A

Motorola joins hands with Flipkart to foray into smart TV segment in India

By Press Trust of India
17th Sep 2019
Motorola on Monday said it has partnered Walmart-backed Flipkart to launch smart TVs in the Indian market, marking the smartphone maker's foray into the consumer durables space.


With this, Motorola joins players like Samsung, Xiaomi, Micromax and Intex who sell both smartphones and smart TVs. Premium smartphone maker OnePlus is also slated to launch its smart TV later this month.


The Motorola Android 9.0 Smart TV will have variants across high definition (HD), Full HD, and Ultra HD (4K), developed in partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart. These television sets -- available in display sizes ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches -- will be priced Rs 13,999 onwards.


The television sets will be available from September 29.


Motorola smart TV
"This strategic partnership (with Flipkart) has been in existence for our smartphones and now we have taken it to another level. The Motorola Android TVs, just like our smartphones, are crafted to perfection keeping today's consumers' needs and expectations in mind," Motorola Mobility Country Head and Managing Director Prashanth Mani said.

Notably, Flipkart also offers smart TVs under its private label - MarQ by Flipkart. It offers smart TVs with screen size of 24-inches to 65-inches UHD, priced between Rs 6,999 to Rs 64,999.


"This global-first move for the Motorola brand is a strong testament to the power of the Indian consumer and market. We have taken great care to listen to what our customers are looking for and have designed the TV based on their feedback," Flipkart Vice President and Head - Private Labels, Electronics and Furniture Adarsh Menon said.


Motorola also launched Moto e6s smartphone on Monday that will sell for Rs 7,999.


It features a 6.1-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 512GB), 8MP front camera and 3,000 mAh battery. It has 13MP+2MP dual camera setup at the rear.

    Authors
    Press Trust of India

