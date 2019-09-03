The OnePlus TV is all set to make it to the living rooms in India. It is now confirmed that OnePlus TV will sport eight speakers, producing a total of 50W output. It will also support Dolby Atmos for a immersive surround sound experience.

The Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus has updated its Amazon listing to confirm new features of the TV ahead of its confirmed launch this month. However, OnePlus has not revealed the exact launch date and the price yet, but users can subscribe the 'notify me' button to stay updated about the launch.

The company has confirmed in its Amazon listing that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED display screen. The eight speakers on the TV will ensure high audio quality, which will be able to produce "punchy bass to fill up your living room."





The company says that this will enable the TV to offer a total immersive experience, especially when combined with Dolby Atmos for a 'cinematic sound space in the living room'. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come with Dolby Vision support, which means customers would have the hardware to play HDR 4K video content.

Media reports quote OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau confirming that the company has been able to work with Google on Android TV OS for the OnePlus TV, and has made improvements and optimisations that will make the OnePlus TV faster and smoother in terms of the performance.

The Amazon listing comes after a teaser last month, where the company revealed the name and the logo of its much-awaited smart TV - OnePlus TV. Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei shared the TV's logo grid in a Facebook post asking, 'who is excited'.





India has been an important market for the Chinese premium smartphone maker.





In a previous conversation with YourStory in May, the company said that it has an ambitious plan for the Indian market, which includes a greater presence in the offline segment, setting up its service centres, and a higher number of experience outlets to allow customers to ‘touch and feel’ the devices.





Talking to YourStory, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India had said that in the last two years, the entire growth in the premium smartphone category in India was driven by OnePlus, adding, "if one removes that, the market has actually contracted”.





On the launch of its own television sets in India, where it is looking at creating an integrated entertainment experience, Vikas said, “India is going to be the most successful market for us.”









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)















