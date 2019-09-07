A
Are you a passionate teacher? Join the online teaching community with these openings

If you are an innovative academician and an excellent communicator who understands the importance of online teaching, here are some job openings for you.

By Swethavimala.M
7th Sep 2019
Digitalisation has brought about major changes in every field, especially in teaching. Now, teaching has evolved from the traditional classroom setup to online platforms making it more convenient for the students as well as the teachers.


Online learning has become an essential routine for everyone. According to KPMG, the Indian online education industry would reach $1.96 billion by 2021. Every year, the online education sector recruits more e-teachers to engage with the growing number of e-students. Being tech-savvy, knowing the newer trends in the field and communicating lessons effectively through the online platform are the prerequisites for an e-teacher.


online teacher jobs
YourStory has curated a list of job openings for e-teachers:


Teacher (Social Science/English)

Unacademy

Experience needed: 1- 5 years


Unacademy is on the lookout for energetic online teachers with strong presentation skills. The candidate should be able to develop the study material, conduct live classes, and create practice worksheets. Maintaining student records and upgrading the teaching strategies is also a part of their daily schedule.


For more information, click here.


Academic Mentor / Personal Mentor

E-learning company

Experience needed: 2+ years


As a mentor, the candidate would be expected to conduct academic and non-academic counselling of the students. They should pay individual attention to the students and engage with their academic progress. A clarity in conveying the concepts is a definite quality that the company is looking for in a candidate.


For more information, click here.


Abacus teacher

EduPro Learning

Experience needed: 2+ years


The company is searching for an abacus teacher who can provide individualised instruction to each student. The candidate should create and distribute assignments for better understanding. They have to collaborate with other teachers and online participants to develop the study material.


For more information, click here.


Assistant Professor/Professor (Maths)

Toppr

Experience needed: Not specified


As an online teacher, the candidate should deliver quality content through interesting live sessions. They must make the student’s online learning experience a creative venture. Learning should be made simple by this student-centric teacher candidate.


For more information, click here.


Teacher (Intern)

Vedantu Innovation

Experience needed: Students / Freshers


Vedantu is looking for online teaching interns from Tier I or Tier II colleges. The responsibilities of the intern are to engage with students and resolve their doubts through chats. They must ensure that doubts get clarified within 15 minutes of posting. Students who are passionate about teaching and are enthusiastic would be ideal.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Swethavimala.M

