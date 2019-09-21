Best of Weekender: Chocolate fondant at the Sassy Spoon, a walk down Brighton Pier, and finding work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Tired of choosing Black Forest pastry, sizzling brownies, or chocolate mousse as dessert at every restaurant? Check out the quirky dessert menus created by celebrity chef, Rachel Goenka, and you would find innovation, texture, and a sassy twist in every dish.





Whether she whips up a coffee and dark rum-infused creation with in-house mascarpone or a dark chocolate fondant with liquid white chocolate and a glorious basil core, this restaurateur and chef aims at redefining the dessert palate of people.





As the founder and CEO of the Chocolate Spoon Company, which is the parent company of her chain of patisseries like The Sassy Spoon and Sassy Teaspoon, and her other restaurants like the House of Mandarin, Wicked China, and many more, Rachel has won many accolades for her flair for a variety of cuisines.

Rachel Goenka

What would you like to do on your next holiday? Would you like to laze on the beach, go sailing, explore historical monuments, check out the museums or go shopping?





Here’s a chance to enjoy everything you’ve ever wanted, says our travel writer, as she describes her favourite vacation spots in the United Kingdom. It could be a quick breakfast in Borough Market in London, a stroll along the seafront at Brighton Pier, a walk across the bridges of Newcastle, a peek at the Scottish crown jewels in Edinburgh or a lesson on maritime history in Liverpool – the United Kingdom offers all these attractions and much more.

Take a vacation to the United Kingdom for a variety of new experiences

Are you looking for a recession-proof career? Join the beauty industry, says celebrity cosmetologist and founder of Bharti Taneja’s Alps Beauty Group. According to her, when it comes to a career in the beauty industry, all that glitters is truly gold.





Beauty holds one of the top slots in the list of unconventional and offbeat careers in the world today. Whether you want to be an entrepreneur, a makeup artist, hairstylist, a skin aesthetician or a nail art expert, each career is full of scope and opportunities.

And since the demand for beauty treatments will not die down anytime soon, it is a career that can be explored and pursued with passion for many years to come.





Beauty entrepreneurship is a lucrative business





If you are an entrepreneur, chances are, you are a workaholic. But it is very important to find a proper work-life balance, says our guest writer, Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro, as he talks about the importance of finding a harmony between time spent in your workplace and for yourself.





Take time to invest in yourself and manage time better, he advises. Set goals for your personal and professional growth, but make sure you find time for yourself too.

It is important to find work-life balance in order to enjoy each day





Is non-vegetarian food the only way you can build strong bones and stay healthy? Not necessarily, says cricketer and nutritionist, Jeswanth Acharya, in his guest column, where he attempts to dispel the myths surrounding veganism today.





He addresses all the ideas surrounding vegan foods like low protein content, loss of bone health, concerns about soya, health benefits, and more.

Vegan food is high in protein and fibre





Do you love writer Norman Vincent Peale? Does the genie in the Aladdin story fire your imagination? Do you enjoy road trips from Pune to Lavasa? Meet Akhand Swaroop Pandit, Founder and CEO of Catalyst Group, who feels the same.





Akhand Swaroop Pandit





And his motto, ‘Don’t count the days, make the days count’ is the best way to forge your own success story in life.







