From Chocolate fondant at the Sassy Spoon to a walk down Brighton Pier - your weekend fix

Celebrity chef Rachel Goenka has some quirky dessert menus with innovation, texture, and a sassy twist in every dish.

By Team YS
22nd Sep 2019
Tired of choosing Black Forest pastry, sizzling brownies, or chocolate mousse as desserts at every restaurant? Celebrity chef Rachel Goenka has some quirky dessert menus with innovation, texture, and a sassy twist in every dish.


She is the Founder and CEO of the Chocolate Spoon Company, which is the parent company of The Sassy Spoon and Sassy Teaspoon, House of Mandarin, Wicked China, and many more. In a conversation with YSWeekender, Rachel tells us how she spins magic with her culinary wizardry.


Team YS
Team YS

