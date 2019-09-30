A

Bus aggregator Shuttl sets up tech and innovation centre in Bengaluru

Amit Singh, Co-founder and CEO, said the Bengaluru centre has been developed to be the nerve centre for the company's in-house research and development.

By Press Trust of India
30th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bus aggregator Shuttl on Monday announced the setting up of its first technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru, where it said, it plans to hire over 100 employees by this year-end.

 

Shuttl said, it works on many complex real-world challenges that involve application of a host of technologies, such as - geographic information systems, global positioning systems, machine learning, data warehousing, augmented reality and computer vision.

 

The company, founded by two IITians- Amit Singh, Co-founder and CEO, and Deepanshu Malviyia, Co-founder, is supported by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Amazon and Dentsu.


YourStory-Shuttl-funding

Amit Singh and Deepanshu Malviya

Also Read

Why Amazon chose online bus aggregator Shuttl to invest $11M

 

Amit Singh said the Bengaluru centre has been developed to be the nerve centre for the company's in-house research and development, with a view to solve for the complex and ever evolving challenges of urban commute.

 

The company said it serves over 90,000 rides daily and operates over 1,700 buses in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

 

This April, Gurugram-based startup raised a part of its Series B funding of Rs 41 crore from a clutch of investors led by Proof.VC. Other investors including Sabre Investments, Karun Carpets, Exponential 1 Mobility, Trifecta Capital, and BCCL (Times Internet parent) MD Vineet Jain, and Mu Sigma's Co-founder and former CEO Ambiga Subramanian, also participated in the round.


The company also received Rs 49.99 crore from Sequoia Capital India, SCI investments, Lightspeed India Partners invested, and Times Internet, in the last week of March.

 

Earlier, it secured $11 million funding in July 2018, led by Amazon and Dentsu Ventures. Other participants included Sequoia Capital, Times Internet, and Lightspeed Ventures.

 

In 2017, the company also launched the SAFE (Safe Anxiety Free Experience) project which provides multiple safety checks to every commuter through various embedded technology features. The company said it has seen rapid adoption among women that account for 38 percent of Shuttl’s commuter base. 


(Edited by Suman Singh)

 

Also Read

Bus aggregator platform Shuttl raises $20M from Lightspeed, Times Internet and Sequoia India

Also Read

Shuttl and Ola Shuttle services suspended, Gurgaon govt seizes over 20 vehicles


 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why these two women entrepreneurs wanted to disrupt the wedding card business, launched startup Mostly Handmade

Sindhu Kashyaap

Instead of asking Gen Z about their future plans, ask them what they want to do here and now

Team YS

Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, will replace Deepak Abbot

Tarush Bhalla

At TechSparks 2019, hear from the greatest minds of the Indian startup ecosystem

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Believe in yourself - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital plans to exit lending business

Press Trust of India

IRCTC IPO subscribed 33pc within first few hours on opening day

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Clix Capital announces $40 M fresh capital infusion from existing investor AION Capital

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Rewards-based payments platform TWID raises Rs 10 Cr as seed funding

Tarush Bhalla

Uber’s former APAC Chief Amit Jain joins Sequoia Capital India

Tarush Bhalla

From tech giants to leading unicorns, how Taggd by PeopleStrong is creating digital recruitment solutions for both large corporations and startups

Jerlin Justus

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi