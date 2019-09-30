Bus aggregator Shuttl sets up tech and innovation centre in Bengaluru

Bus aggregator Shuttl on Monday announced the setting up of its first technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru, where it said, it plans to hire over 100 employees by this year-end.

Shuttl said, it works on many complex real-world challenges that involve application of a host of technologies, such as - geographic information systems, global positioning systems, machine learning, data warehousing, augmented reality and computer vision.

The company, founded by two IITians- Amit Singh, Co-founder and CEO, and Deepanshu Malviyia, Co-founder, is supported by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Amazon and Dentsu.





Amit Singh and Deepanshu Malviya

Amit Singh said the Bengaluru centre has been developed to be the nerve centre for the company's in-house research and development, with a view to solve for the complex and ever evolving challenges of urban commute.

The company said it serves over 90,000 rides daily and operates over 1,700 buses in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

This April, Gurugram-based startup raised a part of its Series B funding of Rs 41 crore from a clutch of investors led by Proof.VC. Other investors including Sabre Investments, Karun Carpets, Exponential 1 Mobility, Trifecta Capital, and BCCL (Times Internet parent) MD Vineet Jain, and Mu Sigma's Co-founder and former CEO Ambiga Subramanian, also participated in the round.





The company also received Rs 49.99 crore from Sequoia Capital India, SCI investments, Lightspeed India Partners invested, and Times Internet, in the last week of March.

Earlier, it secured $11 million funding in July 2018, led by Amazon and Dentsu Ventures. Other participants included Sequoia Capital, Times Internet, and Lightspeed Ventures.

In 2017, the company also launched the SAFE (Safe Anxiety Free Experience) project which provides multiple safety checks to every commuter through various embedded technology features. The company said it has seen rapid adoption among women that account for 38 percent of Shuttl’s commuter base.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







