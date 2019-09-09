A
Daily Capsule

Do all you can - your startup fix for the week

“One has to remember that every failure can be a stepping stone to something better," said Colonel Sanders. We have a bouquet of startup stories for you!

By Team YS
9th Sep 2019
“One has to remember that every failure can be a stepping stone to something better," said Colonel Harland David Sanders, founder of KFC.


Today, KFC is infamous. It is the world's second-largest restaurant chain with over 20,000 outlets all over the world. But Sanders's journey wasn't smooth. In fact, his recipe was rejected over 1,000 times before anyone accepted it and he started KFC in 1952.


He famously said, “I've only had two rules. Do all you can and do it the best you can. It's the only way you ever get that feeling of accomplishing something.”


That's an emotion Druva founders Jaspreet Singh and Milind Borate would agree with. After 11 years, the B2B startup finally achieved the 'unicorn' status but the duo is not resting. In a conversation with YourStory, Milind says, "It is a nice milestone (unicorn status) to reach but we have a long way to go.”


Druva_capsule


Inspired? We also have a bouquet of startup stories for you to boost your day!

Why buy when you can rent customised furniture

Founded in 2016, Fabrento, which offers office furniture on rent, has partnered with accommodation providers such as CoHo, Aasha Hostels, and Stanza Living. The startup also offers furniture for homes along with appliances.


Fabrento

Founder Sidhant Lamba

This startup uses tech to help startups validate business plans

Gurugram-based startup Numr Research is helping startups increase their chances of success by providing market research that can analyse human opinions, and predict business outcomes. The market research firm leverages technology to analyse human choices and opinions, and predict business outcomes. 


Amitayu Basu, CEO, RebusCode

Amitayu Basu, CEO, RebusCode

How Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

Jaipur-based startup DealShare is a social commerce-based deals platform, which provides discounts on grocery and other daily use items on its app. It has raised $3.4 million from Matrix Partners and other investors.


DealShare

Minocular is breaking new ground using drones, IoT to map mines

Raipur startup Minocular is an integrated platform that hopes to simplify the process for the mining industry by leveraging new technologies like IoT and drones. The startup is now looking for funding to the tune of Rs 5 crore for research and development, expansion, and to strengthen its existing technical and sales team.


minocular

(LtoR) Mohit Sahu, and Puru Agrawal, Co-Founders of Minocular

This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Mumbai-based startup TimePay is a cloud-based application that can help customers understand their working capital cycle and collect their receivables on time. This ‘SaaS virtual collections manager’ reduces the credit cycle by 12 days because it nudges the vendors through reminders to pay up.


TimePay

Love dogs & cats? These pet startups show how to mix business with pleasure

The India pet care industry has skyrocketed with its diverse products available for those furry animals that love lolling around your home. The industry is expected to cross $2.7 billion by 2019, according to a research curated by Indian Pet Food Market Forecast and Opportunities. 


Pet

This startup uses deep-tech to decipher human emotions to help brands

Bengaluru-based Entropik Tech uses Emotion AI and patented technologies like brainwave mapping, facial coding, and eye-tracking to decipher cognitive and emotional response of consumers. In July 2018, the startup raised its Pre-Series A round with $1.1 million from Bharat Innovation Fund and Parampara Capital.


Ranjan Kumar, Entropik Tech

Ranjan Kumar

    Authors
    Team YS

