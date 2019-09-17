A

[Funding alert] NestAway Technologies raises Rs 34.92 Cr from Goldman Sachs

The filing shows that a total of 13,882 Series D1 CCPS shares were issued at a premium of Rs 25,151.87 per share to Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Pte Ltd.

By Tarush Bhalla
17th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based home rental startup, NestAway Technologies has raised a total of Rs 34.92 crores (about $5 million) from Goldman Sachs, as a part of its ongoing Series D round, according to a regulatory filing reviewed by YourStory.  Existing investors IDG India (now Chiratae Ventures) and Tiger Global also participated in the funding.


The filing shows that a total of 13,882 Series D1 CCPS shares were issued at a premium of Rs 25,151.87 per share to Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Pte Ltd. 


Earlier in March 2018, NestAway announced that it had raised close to $51 million (or Rs 330 crore) in Series-D financing from global investment bank Goldman Sachs, as well as UC-RNT Fund, a joint venture between Ratan Tata's RNT Associates and the University of California, and Schroder Adveq.


NestAway

Nestaway co-founders Deepak Dhar, Jitendra Jagadev, Amarendra Sahu and Smruti Parida

Also Read

Home rental startup NestAway to raise $10M from Tiger Global and Chiratae Ventures

In May 2019, the company in a regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) revealed that, it was in the process of raising Rs 69.85 crores (close to $10 million) as part of its ongoing Series D round, along with Chiratae Ventures and Tiger Global Management.


Founded in 2015 by Deepak Dhar, Jitendra Jagadev, Amarendra Sahu, and Smruti Parida, NestAway provides affordable rental solutions to individuals. In February this year, NestAway also announced the launch of its incubation programme, NestAwayStartup Lab.


As a part of this launch, the company partnered with startup accelerator, Excubator for the six-month incubation programme.


The co-living space in India is heating up with more and more players including Stanza Living, Colive, University Living, OxfordCaps and others, crowding the space and trying to solve the problem for various demographics.


Hospitality unicorn OYO, in October 2018 launched, OYO LIFE, targeting millennials and young professionals in search of fully managed homes on long-term rentals at affordable prices.


While OYO LIFE doesn’t have a sub-category focusing on students yet, however, a notable chunk of its residents are students, which puts it in direct competition with specialist players in the student co-living space.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

OYO brings hassle-free apartment renting service to Japan with OYO LIFE


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Tarush Bhalla

    Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    SaaS startup FreshWorks makes its 18th acquisition in nine years with Bengaluru-based CanvasFlip

    Sampath Putrevu

    OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back stake worth $1.5B in the hospitality unicorn, gets CCI approval

    Sampath Putrevu

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    [Funding alert] Ex-Foodpanda CEO’s startup Meddo raises $3M led by SRI Capital

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    How Great Learning notched up Rs 150 Cr in revenue (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    SaaS startup FreshWorks makes its 18th acquisition in nine years with Bengaluru-based CanvasFlip

    Sampath Putrevu

    Nazara Technologies acquires majority stake in Sports Unity, creator of India's leading quiz app

    Sohini Mitter

    Flipkart enhances credit offerings by 3x ahead of festive season sale

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon launches largest fulfilment centre in Maharashtra

    Sameer Ranjan

    Mumbai-based VC LightBox closes its third fund at $209M

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Funding alert] Venture Catalysts, Dream Incubator and others invest in logistics company Blowhorn

    Apurva P

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai