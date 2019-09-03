A
Funding

[Funding alert] Wearable tech startup GOQii raises Rs 45 Cr from BCCL

According to RoC filings, the company issued five share warrants priced at Rs 9.1 crore each, along with one equity share of Rs 8,525, taking its total funding to Rs 45.50 crore.

By Sujata Sangwan
3rd Sep 2019
9+ Shares
  • +0
Share on
close
9+ Shares
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai and Palo Alto-based wearable tech startup GOQii has raised over Rs 45 crore from Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL), according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


As per the filings, on August 26, the company issued five share warrants priced at Rs 9.1 crore each, along with one equity share of Rs 8,525, taking its total funding to Rs 45.50 crore.


In July this year, GOQii secured Rs 13.81 crore from its parent entity. In June 2019, Bollywood actor and health icon Akshay Kumar had invested an undisclosed sum as part of the company’s Series C funding, and joined GOQii's board as the strategic advisor, partner, and brand ambassador. 


Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii

Also Read

Ratan Tata invests in virtual fitness coaching platform GOQii


The firm looks to scale its recently launched over-the-top platform GOQii Play that has a wide range of fitness workouts, marathon training coaching and talk shows on diverse topics such as mental and emotional health, parenting, sexual health, lifestyle disease management and more.


The platform has live shows on more than 15 different fitness workouts ranging from pure fitness and functional training to pilates, piloxing, belly dance fitness, zumba, yoga, and more. Its content is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and more local languages are in the pipeline.


In November 2018, it also received $30 million in Series B round led by Mitsui, a Japanese conglomerate and an active healthcare investor.


Founded by serial entrepreneur Vishal Gondal in 2014, GOQii's wearable fitness band helps people track their steps, sleep, and other physical activities, and aims at making their lives healthier and happier. It also counts marquee investors like NEA, Megadelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Ratan Tata and Vijay Shekhar Sharma as its backers.


In April 2019, BCCL (Times Internet parent) MD Vineet Jain invested Rs 41 crore as part of the Series B round of Gurugram-based bus aggregator platform Shuttl, along with a clutch of investors led by Proof.VC.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma invests in GOQii

Also Read

Meru raises Rs 150 cr funding from BCCL's Brand Capital


9+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 9+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    [Techie Tuesday] From working on Google’s search platform to co-founding Dunzo - the journey of Mukund Jha

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney

    YouTube funds 8 learning creators from India, to develop 'high-quality' content

    Sohini Mitter
    Daily Capsule
    Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro to enter NCR; Meet the man who trained 2 lakh girls in self-defence
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Invoice discounting platform Cashflo raises $3.3M in Series A round from SAIF Partners, others

    Tarush Bhalla

    CBDT constitutes startup cell to address various tax grievances

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Why IndiaMART invested Rs 36Cr in B2B startup Vyapar

    Rashi Varshney

    Orios Venture Partners appoints technology veteran Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner

    Tarush Bhalla

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney

    Huawei upbeat on AI strategy for India, no word on 5G rollout plans yet

    Press Trust of India

    Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

    Partner Events

    Wed Sep 04 2019

    ICC Startup Pad

    Bangalore
    Thu Sep 05 2019

    International Summit on Early Years 2019

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore