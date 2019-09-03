[Funding alert] Wearable tech startup GOQii raises Rs 45 Cr from BCCL

Mumbai and Palo Alto-based wearable tech startup GOQii has raised over Rs 45 crore from Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL), according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.





As per the filings, on August 26, the company issued five share warrants priced at Rs 9.1 crore each, along with one equity share of Rs 8,525, taking its total funding to Rs 45.50 crore.





In July this year, GOQii secured Rs 13.81 crore from its parent entity. In June 2019, Bollywood actor and health icon Akshay Kumar had invested an undisclosed sum as part of the company’s Series C funding, and joined GOQii's board as the strategic advisor, partner, and brand ambassador.





The firm looks to scale its recently launched over-the-top platform GOQii Play that has a wide range of fitness workouts, marathon training coaching and talk shows on diverse topics such as mental and emotional health, parenting, sexual health, lifestyle disease management and more.





The platform has live shows on more than 15 different fitness workouts ranging from pure fitness and functional training to pilates, piloxing, belly dance fitness, zumba, yoga, and more. Its content is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and more local languages are in the pipeline.





In November 2018, it also received $30 million in Series B round led by Mitsui, a Japanese conglomerate and an active healthcare investor.





Founded by serial entrepreneur Vishal Gondal in 2014, GOQii's wearable fitness band helps people track their steps, sleep, and other physical activities, and aims at making their lives healthier and happier. It also counts marquee investors like NEA, Megadelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Ratan Tata and Vijay Shekhar Sharma as its backers.





In April 2019, BCCL (Times Internet parent) MD Vineet Jain invested Rs 41 crore as part of the Series B round of Gurugram-based bus aggregator platform Shuttl, along with a clutch of investors led by Proof.VC.









