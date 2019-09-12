[Jobs Roundup] Are you a proficient nutritionist? These openings might be for you

With many people juggling hectic work and social lives, nutrition and healthy living often take a backseat. Hence, there is a huge demand for nutritionists.





A nutritionist advises people on their eating habits to lead a healthy lifestyle. They provide customised information, assessing their nutritional needs. They may also help with issues of weight loss, nutritional or hormonal balance, digestion, and food allergies.





If you are a nutritionist looking for a new role, take a look at this list of job opening curated by YourStory.





Nutritionist / Sports Nutritionist

NutrifyMyDiet

Experience needed: 1-3 years





The company is looking for an assertive and experienced nutritionist who can develop customised nutrition plans using the in-house software and build recipe charts for the food database. The candidate will counsel clients and do follow up on their progress. It is a plus if the candidate is curious and updated on the latest information in nutritional science.





For more information, click here

Nutritionist

DNA Labs India

Experience needed: 1-6 years





As a nutritionist, the candidate will have to counsel patients based on their nutrition issues and create meal plans. The candidate has to have a confident attitude to promote better nutrition among all patients. They will evaluate the effectiveness of the meal plan, change it if need be, and document the patient's progress.





For more information, click here

Nutritionist/Dietician

Quench Techno Valley

Experience needed: 1+ years





At Quench Techno Valley, the nutritionist should customise individual nutritional care plans. They will assess the nutrition status of wellness products, laying an emphasis on weight management, diabetes, stress, and cardioprotection segments. The candidate must also be equipped to provide video consultations and chat support to clients.





For more information, click here

Nutritionist

HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: Not specified





HealthifyMe is on the lookout for a tech-savvy nutritionist who can efficiently manage the dietary intake of clients. The candidate will work towards converting free trial clients to premium clients. They must examine the client's progress and suitably recommend plan changes. The candidate will also be responsible for organising group coaching for fitness motivation





For more information, click here

Senior Nutritionist

Simrun Chopra

Experience needed: 10+ years





As a senior nutritionist, the candidate will oversee and manage the nutrition teams working across platforms. Their responsibility is to evaluate the quality of consultation, provide counselling for clients and ensure the growth of the nutrition division. They will also work with other departments to promote nutrition.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







