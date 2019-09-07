Startups bringing innovation to Northeast India; Apps that help you earn money

Not too long ago, if you had an entrepreneurial idea and wanted to see it through, you had to pack your bags and set off to startup mecca Bengaluru. Today, however, you can start up in India’s small towns and cities, thanks to a greater entrepreneurial climate in the country. The far-flung Northeast is no longer preserved for tourists. It is fast emerging as a one-of-a-kind startup ecosystem. YourStory lists some of these startups that are putting the region on the entrepreneurship map.









The internet has laid out a platter of apps that let you earn cash rewards, coupons, gift cards, and various other monetary incentives. All you need to do is fill up surveys, watch ads, play quizzes, share photos, or complete tasks.





Sukanya Misra shared how Mastercard is making inroads by investing in women in tech. Sukanya leads Mastercard’s India Tech Hub – the company’s largest Tech Hub outside the US. She drives strategy for the Hub, its alignment with Mastercard and its global operations and technology organisation; enabling growth and expansion, operational efficiency, talent acquisition and development.





Sukanya Misra





In an exclusive interview with YourStory, the Alibaba-powered fund’s founding Partner Jerry Li talks about why India is one of their ‘most important’ markets, what entrepreneurs should do and not do, and why founders must not chase capital blindly.





The Alibaba-powered fund’s Founder Partner Jerry Li talks about why India is one of their ‘most important’ markets.





Founded by Remya Raj, Sulu Naushad, and Abey James, Digital Arts Academy for the Deaf (DAAD) is a startup that has launched a web/desktop application hybrid that will allow deaf students to access offline and online courses, mostly in information technology.





Sulu Naushad, Remya Raj and Abey James





Ex Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan has rejoined Paytm, and will be taking on as the Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Paytm’s gaming platform, First Games (earlier Gamepind). Previously, Sonia was heading Corporate Communications and Public Policy for Paytm and spent close to 10 years in the payments company.









Google Live Transcribe was launched to automatically transcribe speech in near real-time, allowing people to communicate in situations where they might not otherwise be able to. The tool uses ML algorithms to turn audio into real-time captions. It relies on the Google Cloud Speech API and can caption real-time spoken words in over 70 languages and dialects.









How is it that in a world that’s evolving so quickly social products still feel the same? Strangely enough, we’re still using products that were invented in the 2G era. It’s no surprise that there seems to be an emptiness with the current experience. Today’s products are built to force humanity to be superficial.





