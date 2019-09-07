A
Daily Capsule

Startups bringing innovation to Northeast India; Apps that help you earn money

YourStory lists some of these startups that are putting the region on the entrepreneurship map. The internet is full of apps that let you earn rewards.

By Team YS
7th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Not too long ago, if you had an entrepreneurial idea and wanted to see it through, you had to pack your bags and set off to startup mecca Bengaluru. Today, however, you can start up in India’s small towns and cities, thanks to a greater entrepreneurial climate in the country. The far-flung Northeast is no longer preserved for tourists. It is fast emerging as a one-of-a-kind startup ecosystem. YourStory lists some of these startups that are putting the region on the entrepreneurship map.


northeast_capsule

Earn cash, gift cards, and more using these 6 apps


The internet has laid out a platter of apps that let you earn cash rewards, coupons, gift cards, and various other monetary incentives. All you need to do is fill up surveys, watch ads, play quizzes, share photos, or complete tasks. 


Apps_Money

Image: Quora

Mastercard’s Sukanya Misra on bridging skill gap for women in tech


Sukanya Misra shared how Mastercard is making inroads by investing in women in tech. Sukanya leads Mastercard’s India Tech Hub – the company’s largest Tech Hub outside the US. She drives strategy for the Hub, its alignment with Mastercard and its global operations and technology organisation; enabling growth and expansion, operational efficiency, talent acquisition and development.  


Sukanya Misra

Sukanya Misra

Why Alibaba-backed eWTP innovation fund is investing in India


In an exclusive interview with YourStory, the Alibaba-powered fund’s founding Partner Jerry Li talks about why India is one of their ‘most important’ markets, what entrepreneurs should do and not do, and why founders must not chase capital blindly.


Alibaba eWTP innovation fund Founder Partner, Jerry Li

The Alibaba-powered fund’s Founder Partner Jerry Li talks about why India is one of their ‘most important’ markets.

Thiruvananthapuram startup empowers the deaf with education


Founded by Remya Raj, Sulu Naushad, and Abey James, Digital Arts Academy for the Deaf (DAAD) is a startup that has launched a web/desktop application hybrid that will allow deaf students to access offline and online courses, mostly in information technology.


Daad startup

Sulu Naushad, Remya Raj and Abey James

Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm


Ex Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan has rejoined Paytm, and will be taking on as the Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Paytm’s gaming platform, First Games (earlier Gamepind). Previously, Sonia was heading Corporate Communications and Public Policy for Paytm and spent close to 10 years in the payments company.


Sonia Dhawan

Can Google Live Transcribe solve your transcription woes?


Google Live Transcribe was launched to automatically transcribe speech in near real-time, allowing people to communicate in situations where they might not otherwise be able to. The tool uses ML algorithms to turn audio into real-time captions. It relies on the Google Cloud Speech API and can caption real-time spoken words in over 70 languages and dialects. 


live transcribe

Technology, changing user behaviour to shape the future of social products


How is it that in a world that’s evolving so quickly social products still feel the same? Strangely enough, we’re still using products that were invented in the 2G era. It’s no surprise that there seems to be an emptiness with the current experience. Today’s products are built to force humanity to be superficial.


Incubator

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


3+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 3+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Team YS

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    ISRO's Vikram Lander drops short by 2.1 km, but Orbiter keeps Chandrayaan2 alive

    Krishna Reddy

    PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact

    Press Trust of India

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Startups bringing innovation to Northeast India; Apps that help you earn money
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    From Monet to the Moon: how creativity spans diverse genres, themes, and forms

    Madanmohan Rao

    India's domestic market for computer services to grow faster than exports: UN report

    Press Trust of India

    PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact

    Press Trust of India

    How Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank, is set to spearhead mainstream adoption of digital assets such as cryptos, tokens

    Tenzin Pema

    WATCH: The week that was - From Loco’s Sushil Kumar to Maverick Ashwini Asokan, and more

    Team YS

    US states launch antitrust probe of Facebook

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman