At TechSparks 2019, hear from the greatest minds of the Indian startup ecosystem

What better way to end your week than witnessing the largest technology innovation summit? Come hear India’s top entrepreneurs share their secret sauce for success.

By Team YS
28th Sep 2019
The Indian startup economy is getting bigger than ever.  Your movie tickets, grocery delivery, food delivery, and blood tests are all done by startups. 


But how could startups and entrepreneurs change so many things about the way we live? After all, it was just a few years ago that we couldn’t fathom just getting someone to do our errands with one tap on our phones. 


Startups have changed the game of life. And at the 10th edition of YourStory’s annual tech summit TechSparks, you can witness all things and determinants that goes into building such startups. 


YourStory brings together the entrepreneurs who have braved the odds and built on their vision, including the likes of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm and Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, among many others.


There will be angel investors and key personalities from major investment firms like Sequoia Capital and Qualcomm Ventures as well. 


TechSparks
The who’s who from the ecosystem will deliberate on ‘India 2025 - Inclusive, Future-ready, Intelligence-led’. The two-day summit, to be held on October 10 and 11, is lined up with themed debates, policy discussions, workshops, product launches, and much more. 


For startup enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs looking to start up, the conference is a resource mine. TechSparks is sure to keep you informed and updated in what is coming for the startup boys and girls of India. 


And guess what? The tickets are currently on a 50 percent discount just for you! 

When the next disruptive idea rakes in, don’t tell us you didn’t see that coming!



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Team YS

