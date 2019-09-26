A

UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)

Watch Ananth Narayanan spill the beans and let us in on the next phase of Medlife 2.0 in this episode of UpClose. And, 10 reasons to attend TechSparks 2019.

By Team YS
26th Sep 2019
YourStory gets ‘UpClose’ with the movers and shakers of the Indian startup ecosystem. In this episode, Narayanan talks about growing the company by 10X, and the importance of culture and continuous learning in a high growth startup environment. Watch Ananth Narayanan spill the beans and let us in on the next phase of Medlife 2.0 in this episode of UpClose.


ananth_capsule

The art of being a Y Combinator startup

Michael Seibel

Michael Seibel, CEO of YCombinator (picture credit - https://www.crowdcast.io/)

Over the last 14 years, Y Combinator has launched over 2,000 companies, including Dropbox, Airbnb, Stripe, Reddit, and Optimizely. In a candid interview with YourStory, CEO Michael Seibel dispels myths about cracking the YC code and reveals why investment should be thought of like a product.

10 reasons to attend TechSparks 2019

TechSparks 2019

There is only one place where you will find the best tech minds, top VCs from India and abroad, the poster boys and girls of the Indian startup ecosystem, stalwarts from the industry, and top government officials. All under one roof making TechSparks an unforgettable experience.

From cancer survivor to Mrs India Worldwide: Tanisha Roy's journey

Tanisha Roy

Tanisha Roy is a Bengaluru-based model and cancer survivor. She is one of 172 participants, chosen from 30,000 participants in 20 countries, at the Mrs India World beauty pageant to be held in Greece next month.

Sachin Bansal becomes CEO of CRIDS

angel investors bangalore

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal has picked up stake in Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS), and has pumped in Rs 739 crore in the non-banking financial company. Sachin Bansal, who has been an active investor in the Indian startup ecosystem including, companies like Ola and Bounce, will also assume the role of CEO at CRIDS.

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down

Adam Neumann

Adam Neumann | Image: Shutterstock

Over the last month, WeWork has been struggling to keep its valuation story alive, which was slashed to half last month, and there were rumours that it may not go ahead with its IPO.

Amazon India creates 90,000 seasonal jobs sale

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India

Amazon India said that it has generated more than 90,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfilment centres, sortation centres, delivery stations, partner fulfilment network and customer service sites for the upcoming festive season.

All you need to know for today's OnePlus launch

oneplus 7t

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have been in the market for about six months, but the company refreshed the range with a ‘T’ model later in the year. While the date of sale and prices are yet to be announced, reports say that the OnePlus 7T will be available for sale on Amazon and OnePlus’ own store after October 15.

