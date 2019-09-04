Truecaller crosses 150 Mn daily active user-mark globally

Caller ID and spam blocking app Truecaller on Wednesday said it has crossed 500 million downloads and surpassed 150 million daily active users (DAUs) globally.





The development comes close on the heels of the company attaining over one million paying subscribers to its premium services, just last week.

"This is a significant achievement for Truecaller, which is emerging as a one-stop communication platform with a wide array of services like Instant Messaging, VoIP, and Payments," a statement said.





Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller said, by differentiating itself from the standard stock dialer and messaging apps, and solving some fundamental communication problems for users, the company "has been able to capitalise and excel the competition".





"This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users (DAU) and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand," he added.

DAU refers to the number of people who open and engage with a mobile app or web product in a day. In March this year, the Stockholm-headquartered company had said it has over 100 million DAUs in India.





Last month, Truecaller in India started automatically creating UPI accounts with ICICI Bank, without the user's consent. According to media wire IANS, the scare caused some users to immediately reach out to ICICI Bank and block their debit and netbanking accounts. In response to this, Truecaller, admitted its mistake on Tuesday, and blamed the latest app update for the mishap.

Earlier this month, in a detailed report, the company clarified that less than 0.12 percent of its monthly active users in India was hit by bug.





The company also stated that every tenth active user in India has linked their bank account to Truecaller Pay.





Founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, Truecaller's investors include Sequoia Capital, Atomico, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers.



