Truecaller now has more than 1M paying subscribers globally

Caller ID and spam blocking app Truecaller on Tuesday said that it has crossed one million paying subscribers globally, and has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

This is an almost doubling of paying subscribers since February this year, when the company stated that it has close to 500,000 paying Premium subscribers.





Rolled out globally, the premium subscription service will now incorporate several advanced and more powerful spam blocking features that include automatically updating and blocking top spammers in a user’s region block numbers that are not in a user’s phonebook as well as blocking telemarketers, the company said in a statement.

The spam-blocking features are currently available to Android users across all global markets of Truecaller.

Truecaller’s other recently launched subscription service, Truecaller Premium Gold, will also offer the upgraded features under its plan. The gold-themed interface empowers customers by making them stand out from the crowd, hence adding more value and branding to their profile.

Speaking on the announcement, Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder, Truecaller, said,

“We are happy to see this growth, and it makes us proud that users value the benefits of our Premium features. We are also excited to announce these new upgrades that will help us add even more value to our growing Premium users and help them make their communication more safe and efficient.”

Earlier in February,this year, Truecaller said that it has reached 100 million daily active users in India. With this milestone the company also reached 130 million daily active users globally.





The company then stated that every tenth active user in India has linked their bank account to Truecaller Pay, and 60 percent of all the people who are coming on board Truecaller Pay happen to be experiencing UPI for the first time.





Last month, Truecaller in India started automatically creating UPI accounts with ICICI Bank, without the user's consent. According to media wire IANS, the scare caused some users to immediately reach out to ICICI Bank and block their debit and netbanking accounts. In response to this, Truecaller, admitted its mistake on Tuesday, and blamed the latest app update for the mishap.

Earlier this month, in a detailed report, the company clarified that less than 0.12 percent of its monthly active users in India was hit by bug.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam. Investors include Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers.













(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)



















