A

Uber’s former APAC Chief Amit Jain joins Sequoia Capital India

As Managing Director, Amit will join Sequoia’s Growth team, advising on new opportunities and helping existing growth stage companies in India and South East Asia.

By Tarush Bhalla
30th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amit Jain, who stepped down from his position as APAC Chief at the ride hailing app, Uber, earlier this year has joined Sequoia Capital India.


Joining as Managing Director, Amit will join Sequoia’s Growth team, advising on new opportunities and helping existing growth stage companies in India and South East Asia.


Amit Jain

Amit Jain who resigned from Uber earlier in April this year is all set to join Sequoia Capital India.

Also Read

Rajan Anandan is leaving Google to join Sequoia Capital India

Amit will be based out of Singapore, the venture firm informed in a blogpost. 


Ravishankar GV, Managing Director at Sequoia Capital, wrote in the blog,


“His (Amit’s) addition to the team underscores our deep commitment to helping founders realise their dreams of building very large and enduring companies, many of whom will become key pillars of this region’s growth, prosperity and innovation.” 

“Amit’s 20 years of operating experience and terrific track record of building and managing hyper growth tech businesses globally, is going to give founders of fast growing startups in our portfolio a huge advantage,” added Ravishankar. 


Amit had quit as Uber’s Head of Asia Pacific in April this year. Prior to this, he led Uber's business in India and South Asia.


Before joining Uber, Amit was President at Rent.com, a housing classified site based in Los Angeles.


Jain has also worked as a Senior Advisor at American investment firm, TPG Capital and served as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company.


“Over the last decade, we have continued to build a world-class team of investment advisors and company builders across India and Singapore. Amit’s addition is yet another win for founders in India & SEA and we are thrilled to have him join the Sequoia India family,” said Sequoia as a part of its blog.

Earlier in April this year, Sequoia Capital also roped in former VP for Google South East Asia and India, Ranjan Anandan to focus on developing Surge into the world’s top scale-up program for startups by acting as an investment advisor and mentor to the program’s founders. 


In August this year, it was reported that Ravi Gupta, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of San Francisco based on-demand grocery delivery company, Instacart, will also be joining Sequoia Capital as a partner on the growth team beginning January next year.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Sequoia Surge unveils the first cohort of 17 'incredible' early-stage startups


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Instead of asking Gen Z about their future plans, ask them what they want to do here and now

Team YS

Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, will replace Deepak Abbot

Tarush Bhalla

Why these two women entrepreneurs wanted to disrupt the wedding card business, launched startup Mostly Handmade

Sindhu Kashyaap

Vikram had hard landing, says NASA as it releases images of Chandrayaan 2 landing site

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Believe in yourself - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bus aggregator Shuttl sets up tech and innovation centre in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India

From tech giants to leading unicorns, how Taggd by PeopleStrong is creating digital recruitment solutions for both large corporations and startups

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Deeptech healthcare startup Oivi raises $500K in pre-seed round led by Arali Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Grofers to add 700 kirana stores to its network, eyes $1B revenue by year-end

Press Trust of India

Sebi takes guard against security threats, plans to hire agency

Press Trust of India

Flipkart, Amazon see blockbuster festive sale on day one as Bharat joins hands with India

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi