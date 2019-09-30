Uber’s former APAC Chief Amit Jain joins Sequoia Capital India

Amit Jain, who stepped down from his position as APAC Chief at the ride hailing app, Uber, earlier this year has joined Sequoia Capital India.





Joining as Managing Director, Amit will join Sequoia’s Growth team, advising on new opportunities and helping existing growth stage companies in India and South East Asia.





Amit will be based out of Singapore, the venture firm informed in a blogpost.





Ravishankar GV, Managing Director at Sequoia Capital, wrote in the blog,





“His (Amit’s) addition to the team underscores our deep commitment to helping founders realise their dreams of building very large and enduring companies, many of whom will become key pillars of this region’s growth, prosperity and innovation.”

“Amit’s 20 years of operating experience and terrific track record of building and managing hyper growth tech businesses globally, is going to give founders of fast growing startups in our portfolio a huge advantage,” added Ravishankar.





Amit had quit as Uber’s Head of Asia Pacific in April this year. Prior to this, he led Uber's business in India and South Asia.





Before joining Uber, Amit was President at Rent.com, a housing classified site based in Los Angeles.





Jain has also worked as a Senior Advisor at American investment firm, TPG Capital and served as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company.





“Over the last decade, we have continued to build a world-class team of investment advisors and company builders across India and Singapore. Amit’s addition is yet another win for founders in India & SEA and we are thrilled to have him join the Sequoia India family,” said Sequoia as a part of its blog.

Earlier in April this year, Sequoia Capital also roped in former VP for Google South East Asia and India, Ranjan Anandan to focus on developing Surge into the world’s top scale-up program for startups by acting as an investment advisor and mentor to the program’s founders.





In August this year, it was reported that Ravi Gupta, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of San Francisco based on-demand grocery delivery company, Instacart, will also be joining Sequoia Capital as a partner on the growth team beginning January next year.









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)



