A
Lounge

Best of Weekender: From author Ratna Vira, daughter of journalist Nalini Singh to enjoying mindful fashion, and super-luxury foods

This week, don’t miss reading all about celebrity author Ratna Vira who talks about her new book on altruism, gather travel tips from the co-founder of a travel enterprise, and find out how to fight cellulite this season.

By Asha Chowdary
7th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Here’s a question that has baffled philosophers for ages - when you face rejection, deceit and adversity, do they become your best teachers in life? Or do you learn more when you walk among rainbows and in the sunshine?


Author Ratna Vira, daughter of celebrated journalist Nalini Singh, believes that “hard times can become an emotional reservoir for inspiration” for an artist like her. She has just launched her new book, Why People Give: Interpreting Altruism, which she has co-authored with her daughter, Suhasini, but she can never forget how her first book, Daughter by Court Order, was rejected 15 times before it was noticed by a publisher.


Eventually, her first book made it to several bestseller lists and even got a special mention in The New York Times.


Don’t miss this exclusive interview with this inimitable author who believes that “coffins have no shelves and karma catches up with everyone”.


Author Ratna Vira

Author Ratna Vira


Does cellulite bother you? Are you perplexed that it has appeared on various parts of your body and accumulated at the speed of light? Don’t despair, says our expert nutritionist and Allied Functional Medicine Practitioner, as she explains how even the most athletic woman out there can have cellulite.


It is important, however, for everyone to check the causes for the development of cellulite, which can range from an imbalance in the adrenal hormones, thyroid levels, an overload of the lymphatic system, and so much more. Her next suggestion is to examine your diet closely.


If you are hoping to eliminate cellulite and feel fabulous over this season, check out this story on how to fight to stay fit.


cellulite

Fight cellulite with a proper diet and a good exercise regimen.


Fancy a platter of alba truffles at $2,000 a plate? Or Yubari melons, grown exclusively in greenhouses on Hokkaido Island in Japan? Super-luxury foods are a rage among foodies across the globe. But what makes them so special? Our food columnist takes a look at these gourmet foods, and examines the ingredients that make these dishes so expensive.


Did you know, for instance, that the delicately flavoured white truffles from Alba in Italy are only available for a couple of months and are often foraged by special pigs? The challenge lies in grabbing the truffle before the pig gobbles it up so truffle hunters have to be smart and fast.


If you’ve always loved reading about superfoods with their sensational flavours, don’t miss this article.


Alba truffles

Super-luxury foods like Alba truffles are a rage among foodies.

The days of wearing whatever you can find in your wardrobe are coming to an end, says Manjula Tiwari, founder of Ancestry, a contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion brand, which draws inspiration from India’s design heritage.


Many millennials and the Gen Z generation are very mindful of their clothes. They want to know where fabrics have been sourced, whether the designer follows the norms of ethical fashion, and whether the garment conforms to their Indian heritage.


Ancestry finds a solution to this problem with their garments that take people back to their roots, culture, crafts and traditions. They reinvent ancient traditions in contemporary styles for the younger generation.


Read all about this entrepreneur who has taken style to a new benchmark in the world of fashion.


Ancestry

Ancestry draws inspiration from India’s design heritage.


Have you been sitting at your desk at work and dreaming of your next vacation? Don’t go by the photographs of your friend’s holiday on Facebook. It is time to plan a proper holiday, using modern techniques. Check out what our guest writer, the CEO and Co-founder of travel enterprise Ithaka, has to say.


According to him, with the rise in emerging technologies, several platforms are implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and assistance bots to help you plan a vacation.


The bots gauge traveller trends, needs, and expectations from the data of millions of individual tourists. You can choose to take the help of a bot or use a human touch by taking the advice of travel bloggers and vloggers.

Don’t miss this article on how to make vacations special in a new and modern way.


Travel

Plan a trip with the help of bots or vloggers


Do you love characters like Hercule Poirot, created by Agatha Christie, and Dirk Pitt, created by Clive Cussler? Are your favourite author Haruki Murakami and Ian Rankin?


If so, you would find a soulmate in Rushabh Parikh, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Black & Green, India's first ethically curated avocado oil company.


Read all about his admiration for Warren Buffet and his fascination with Iron Man.


Rushabh

Rushabh Parikh

His favourite occupation is his business, where he is working towards making a difference in the healthy cooking oil market in the country. Find out all about his greatest regrets, the loves of his life, his greatest extravagances and so much more in his responses to our Proust questionnaire.


As for his motto, ‘Keep one eye on the future and move forward but not at the expense of today’ is, according to him, the best way to enjoy this journey called life.


Also Read

From a baby model for Farex to playing the tough cop, the incredible journey of actor Aftab Shi...


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Asha Chowdary

    If the words of writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron who once said,"Writing is what I do... it is like breathing to me..." defined the goals of Ephron's life, it would be Asha's mantra too, as she lives to create word pictures of the people she meets. She believes that the best stories "must move the heart and feed the mind". When she is not working, she loves reading novels and listening to music.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    ISRO's Vikram Lander drops short by 2.1 km, but Orbiter keeps Chandrayaan2 alive

    Krishna Reddy

    PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact

    Press Trust of India

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Startups bringing innovation to Northeast India; Apps that help you earn money
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    From Monet to the Moon: how creativity spans diverse genres, themes, and forms

    Madanmohan Rao

    India's domestic market for computer services to grow faster than exports: UN report

    Press Trust of India

    PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact

    Press Trust of India

    How Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank, is set to spearhead mainstream adoption of digital assets such as cryptos, tokens

    Tenzin Pema

    WATCH: The week that was - From Loco’s Sushil Kumar to Maverick Ashwini Asokan, and more

    Team YS

    US states launch antitrust probe of Facebook

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman