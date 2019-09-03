A
Daily Capsule

Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro to enter NCR; Meet the man who trained 2 lakh girls in self-defence

Yulu will be now focussing on expanding its services in Delhi-NCR, where it has collaborated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to start its services.

Team YS
3rd Sep 2019
The internet is full of business ideas that can turn you into an entrepreneur. However, as cliched as it sounds, sometimes all it takes is recognising what you love doing. We bring you five entrepreneurs who will tell you that any hobby has the potential to become a profitable venture.


qwerty thoughts

Qwerty Thoughts Co-Founders Jasleen Khurana and Prateek Gupta

Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro, enters NCR


EV startup Yulu announced its entry in Delhi. After launching and running its operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Bhubaneswar, Yulu will be now focusing on expanding its services in Delhi-NCR, where it has collaborated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to start its services in and around nine metro stations.


yulu_capsule

Abhishek Yadav from Uttar Pradesh trained 2 lakh girls in self-defence


Abhishek Yadav, a multi-discipline martial artist, started the 'Meri Raksha Mere Haathon Mein' campaign to help people, especially women and girls across India to defend themselves.


Social Story

Abhishek Yadav along with his students being trained in his camp

Moon lander successfully detaches from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter


ISRO notched up yet another milestone as the moon lander Vikram, carrying the Pragyan rover, successfully detached from the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter at 1:15 pm. The space organisation said the lander is currently located in an orbit of 119 km X 127 km and that the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will continue in its existing orbit around the Moon.


Yourstory

Women entrepreneurs whose passion for jewellery shines through


Traditional and fashion jewellery is big business and women entrepreneurs are cashing in on this trend. Meet a few of them who stand out by innovating according to what the market wants.


Women entrepreneurs jewellery

Women entrepreneurs in the jewellery business - Saroja Yeramilli, Anam Patel, Radhika Jain and Garima Singh

Investors and startups beware, the taxman is back


Since the SIDBI Fund-of-Funds is not a SEBI-recognised AIF and with Section 54EE of the Income Tax Act not being notified by the government, investors must brace themselves for the taxman’s axe for any capital gains invested in a startup.


capital gains tax

Major Indian auto manufacturers report sharp decline in August


Major automobile manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Honda on Sunday reported a high double-digit decline in their sales in August as the Indian auto sector continued to reel under one of the worst slowdowns in its history.


Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Edelweiss Group, Central Bank of India to co-lend to MSMEs


ECL Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, and Central Bank of India have signed an agreement for priority sector lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) customers, media reports said.


Edelweiss Group

Daily Capsule
