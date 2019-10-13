A

From a candid interview with Chef Niyati Rao to the delights of Chettinad - your weekend fix

Food is sacred but being able to cook is worship, says Niyati, who is one of the few young chefs shortlisted for a Himalaya-Japan contest, but that’s not all.

By Team YS
13th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

If you are a fan of Japanese food, you would enjoy a bowl of kani tacos, followed by white fish carpaccio, rock shrimp tempura, or a Teppanyaki sea bass as an entrée. These may be the top dishes on the menu, but don’t stop there, says Chef Niyati Rao, who was one of the first female chefs appointed at a famous Japanese restaurant in Mumbai.


Food is sacred but being able to cook is worship, says Niyati, who is one of the few young chefs shortlisted for a Himalaya-Japan contest, but that’s not all. She is now headed to Copenhagen to help curate the menu and consult at the world-famous NOMA. 


niyati rao

The Chettinad challenge: Find the chefs with the golden hand

chettinad food

Mutton fry

Chettinad food is the traditional cuisine of the Nattukottai Chettiar community, who were the pioneers of the plantation industry in the Far East. They use a variety of spices, sun-dried meats and salted vegetables, reflecting the dry environment of the region.

The Mommy Network: Platform for mom by mompreneurs

Mommy Network

The Mommy Network founders

Started as a closed group on Facebook in 2014, the community of educated and progressive mommies share advice and tips on raising children, feeding, baby gear, schools and different education systems.

Traditional art can make your home look modern

pichvai

As a new exhibition comes to town in Gallery SKE this weekend in Bengaluru, get ready to enjoy the beauty of Pichvai paintings, brought to you by Pooja Singhal, Founder of Atelier Tradition & Beyond.

Want to save the planet? Cane and bamboo to the rescue

Bamboo

Bamboo furniture is both planet friendly and beautiful

As the dark clouds of climate change hover over our heads, it is time we stitch sustainable alternatives into our mainstream fabric. Bordoloi, an entrepreneur from the bamboo-rich North-Eastern region, shares how he opted to work with cane and bamboo to promote a sustainable lifestyle.

‘Seek happiness in whatever you do,’ says Omnicuris’ Savitha Kuttan

Savita Kuttan

Savita Kuttan

Do you agree with American poet Emily Dickinson, when she says, “The mere sense of living is joy enough”? If so, you will find a kindred spirit in Savitha Kuttan, CEO, Omnicuris, who spent over a decade working as a healthcare consultant in USA and Europe, and returned to India to launch her enterprise.  

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How Blowhorn founders took inspiration from Uber and Ola to start up in the logistics space

Sampath Putrevu

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

How two sisters homed in on an opportunity that combines houses and tourism in Goa

Vishal Krishna

The untold story of Flipkart, the big billion ecommerce startup

Mihir Dalal
Daily Capsule
From a candid interview with Chef Niyati Rao to the delights of Chettinad - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks 2019 wraps up, but only to increase our appetite for more

Sutrishna Ghosh

Techsparks 2019: FabIndia Chairman William Bissell reveals how he built India’s largest private platform for traditional products

Rishabh Mansur

TechSparks 2019: Meet the tech Ninja fixing the supply chain for fruits and vegetables

Thimmaya Poojary

TechSparks 2019: Corporates and startups need to coexist to build a vibrant ecosystem

Thimmaya Poojary

TechSparks 2019: Zerodha will help Indian users invest in Facebook, Apple, Google

Rashi Varshney

TechSparks 2019: Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘absolutely focussed’ on taking Ola public by the next two years

Sindhu Kashyaap

TechSparks 2019: Indian market can be won by scaling up investments in technology, say experts

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: An actor is like a startup founder, we sell talent, they sell idea, says Rajkummar Rao

Sohini Mitter

TechSparks 2019: Unveiling Tech30 - YourStory’s list of high-potential tech startups in India

Debolina Biswas

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise $101.6M; NBFC Kogta Financial leads with $42.25M Series C round

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Manu Jain reveals how Xiaomi became a top-selling brand in India with zero marketing spend in the first 3 years

Rashi Varshney

TechSparks 2019: How India's deep tech ecosystem is impacting every sector, from dairy to defence

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore