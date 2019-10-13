From a candid interview with Chef Niyati Rao to the delights of Chettinad - your weekend fix

If you are a fan of Japanese food, you would enjoy a bowl of kani tacos, followed by white fish carpaccio, rock shrimp tempura, or a Teppanyaki sea bass as an entrée. These may be the top dishes on the menu, but don’t stop there, says Chef Niyati Rao, who was one of the first female chefs appointed at a famous Japanese restaurant in Mumbai.





Food is sacred but being able to cook is worship, says Niyati, who is one of the few young chefs shortlisted for a Himalaya-Japan contest, but that’s not all. She is now headed to Copenhagen to help curate the menu and consult at the world-famous NOMA.





Mutton fry

Chettinad food is the traditional cuisine of the Nattukottai Chettiar community, who were the pioneers of the plantation industry in the Far East. They use a variety of spices, sun-dried meats and salted vegetables, reflecting the dry environment of the region.

The Mommy Network founders

Started as a closed group on Facebook in 2014, the community of educated and progressive mommies share advice and tips on raising children, feeding, baby gear, schools and different education systems.

As a new exhibition comes to town in Gallery SKE this weekend in Bengaluru, get ready to enjoy the beauty of Pichvai paintings, brought to you by Pooja Singhal, Founder of Atelier Tradition & Beyond.

Bamboo furniture is both planet friendly and beautiful

As the dark clouds of climate change hover over our heads, it is time we stitch sustainable alternatives into our mainstream fabric. Bordoloi, an entrepreneur from the bamboo-rich North-Eastern region, shares how he opted to work with cane and bamboo to promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Savita Kuttan

Do you agree with American poet Emily Dickinson, when she says, “The mere sense of living is joy enough”? If so, you will find a kindred spirit in Savitha Kuttan, CEO, Omnicuris, who spent over a decade working as a healthcare consultant in USA and Europe, and returned to India to launch her enterprise.

