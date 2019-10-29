Meet memory expert Chester Santos (and other top stories of the day)

‘International Man of Memory’ Chester Santos is a memory coach to celebrities, politicians, athletes, and high-powered executives. Chester calls himself ‘almost half an Indian’ as his biological father’s family was originally from India before migrating to Trinidad.





However, Chester had never been to India until now when he visited Mumbai for the World AI Show. The UC Berkeley alumnus quit his cushy software engineer job in 2008, at a time when the global economy took a hit, to chart his own journey.





Team WeSecureApp

Cybersecurity startup WeSecureApp provides application securit and network security solutions, and designs security roadmaps for its clients.

Manav Subodh, Co-founder of 1M1B, is helping individuals in rural India realise their entrepreneurial dream with his recently launched initiative, Business Raja. For four years now, he has been training and preparing the next generation of impactful leaders.

IIT Delhi dropout Randhir Kumar is out to create a country-wide e-learning empire to help students from all economic backgrounds with his edtech startup BasicFirst.

You’re working every second you get. When you’re not, it makes you anxious. You justify it as a sincere love for the job, but everyone knows it’s more than that… Here are 10 signs that you ‘work means life’ for you.





Delhi-based eExpedise uses technology to manage the lifecycle of treatment. The startup allows users to choose a healthcare provider in India, according to their budget and preference of expertise.

Pradip Singh Puri, Founder, Avian

Pradip Singh Puri had to down the shutters of his 25-year-old pharma business around the 2008 recession. But he held on and made a comeback in a completely new space: wholesale furniture. Read the story of he grew his brand to clock Rs 15 crore turnover.

L to R - Dhananjay Kumar Singh, Samant Sikka and Sanjeev Sharma

Founded in 2016 by Samant Sikka, Sanjeev Sharma, and Dhananjay Singh, Sqrrl has registered close to one million downloads and footprints across its app and website.

