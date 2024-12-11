After launching in home ground Bengaluru and other metros, Flipkart Minutes is now live in some parts of Thane, a city close to Mumbai.

In Thane, Flipkart's quick commerce service is available in areas including Vasant Vihar, Pach Pakhadi, Manpada, Majiwada, and Bramhand.

According to media reports, after Bengaluru, Minutes went live in Gurugram and other parts of the National Capital Region, including Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, 40, The Millenium City Centre (Sector 29), and Golf Course Road (Sector 54). The service, which was launched in August, is also live in parts of Mumbai, including Powai, Matunga, Mahim, and Worli.

This development comes a day after Amazon announced its plans to pilot its quick commerce service for everyday essentials this month. The initiative, internally codenamed 'Project Tez', is set to compete head-on with established players such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit.

Amazon's 15-minute delivery model will initially focus on high-frequency essentials, but it is expected to evolve based on customer demand and data-driven insights.

High-value items like phones and electronics are part of Amazon's larger ecosystem, but they are not the primary focus for the 15-minute delivery model.

Amazon is the latest ecommerce marketplace to venture into the quick commerce space. Vertical marketplaces like Myntra and Nykaa have already launched their quick commerce initiatives.