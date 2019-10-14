Cracking the scale - your startup fix for the week

English poet T.S. Elliot said, "Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go." How true is that when it comes to scaling up your startup?





According to Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Ninjacart, "We have gone deep to crack the problem from the roots.” And have they ever! Today, the agritech startup transacts over 1,400 tonnes of fruits and vegetables daily across seven cities; the produce is moved from the farms to retail stores in a span of 12 hours.





In an exclusive chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharna, Thiruku, as he is fondly called, talks about how Ninjacart cracked the scale challenge, particularly the fresh produce supply chain with his sixth venture.









For more inspiration, we have a few startup stories to boost your Monday.





Founders Deepti and Jyothi (L-R)

Started by Jyoti Gupta and Deepti Singh, Rank Me Online offers the Review Analyzer, an AI-driven tool that helps brands get actionable insights and data they can use to build new strategies.

The Sporthood team

Bengaluru-based Sporthood is a network of neighbourhood sports clubs to help people across age groups connect with the sport they love and make it a part of their life. The startup, which has 20 clubs in two cities, aims to expand its network to over 150 centres in 10 cities in the next three years.

Vamshi and Nazeer, founders of Predera

San Jose-based Predera’s unified end-to-end automation engine provides intervention alerts, human-in-loop feedback, and autonomous workflow management capabilities to reduce the cost of maintenance of AI models.

Arunabh, Founder, Watr

Watr, a Gurugram-based bootstrapped startup, provides digital product design support to companies and enterprise teams. Founder Arunabh Das' long-term goal is to grow his company into a niche and premier design incubation space.

Santosh and Sourabh, Founders of Quirqstation

Bengaluru-based omnichannel platform Quirqstation lets creators and makers across India sell their products online and through their vibrant retail outlets. The founders aim to expand and open around 25 retail outlets across major cities.

Vaideeswaran Sethuraman, founder & CEO, Param Network

Param Network has created a technology platform based on blockchain technology, which can reduce the complexity of handling invoices while also ensuring there is trust and transparency in the entire process.

(L to R) Sanjeev and Samarth Co-founders , Dockabl

Almost every company has an appraisal cycle or salary increment. To make the process more user-friendly, two human resources management professionals, Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover, started Dockabl in 2017.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!