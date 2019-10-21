A

[Funding alert] Dairy and whole foods startup NutriMoo raises $1M from IndoCan Honey

As a strategic investor, IndoCan not only helps NutriMoo fund their expansion plans but will also invest in crucial product expansions and backward linkages.

By Sujata Sangwan
21st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

NutriMoo, a Gurugram-based dairy and whole foods brand, on Monday announced that it has recently received an equity funding worth more than $1 million from IndoCan Honey Pvt Ltd, a North India-based business entity that focuses on premium quality honey. 


Owned and operated by Credence Whole Foods Private Limited,  NutriMoo claims to deliver 100 percent pure, fresh, hormone-free, and preservative-free dairy and whole food products that are entirely free from any adulteration. The startup offers traditional products and their variants like cow milk, buffalo milk, tea special milk, cow ghee, desi ghee, yoghurt, fresh paneer, natural himalayan honey, tulsi honey, ajwain honey, honey with cinnamon, and buttermilk, etc.


Funding
Also Read

5 dairy brands using simple farming and procurement models to make crores of revenue each year


The startup was launched in May 2016 by Amit Sharma and Ajay Yadav. The decision to start the company was based as much on a massive quality gap in the dairy and food market as well as consumers. 


Amit Sharma, Co-founder and Director, NutriMoo, said,


“We spent a good couple of years researching, understanding the market, refining our products, perfecting our portfolio, creating capacities both on production and distribution and, most importantly, investing in clear, differentiated, deep insight-based marketing by truly understanding what the consumer wants.” 

As a strategic investor, IndoCan not only helps NutriMoo fund their expansion plans but will also invest in crucial product expansion(s) and backward linkages. Both companies are chasing the same goal of ultimate health and wellness. Currently, IndoCan’s food products are exported on a large scale to international markets such as North America, Canada, the UK, European nations, and the Middle East.


“The response we have received from the customers is overwhelming. We were elated to find that cutting across socio-economic lines, deep down every consumer wants pure, safe, and reliable products and our core vision just clicked with everyone,” added Ajay Yadav, Co-founder and Director, NutriMoo.

The startup is currently retailing through exclusive outlets, on its Android and iOS app, and leading online shopping platforms such as Swiggy Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. Discussion with other online ordering platforms such as BigBasket, Grofers, Dunzo etc is in progress, it said.


With this funding, NutriMoo plans to quickly scale up to all major cities in the country.


“Since launch, our business has been growing at a trailblazing pace. It’s clearly a testimony to our core vision; obsession over quality and freshness that has paid off. Our customers deserve the best products and it’s our mission to ensure that,” conclude both the founders.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

These Jharkhand-based founders who almost went bankrupt twice now clock Rs 120 Cr revenue from ...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Will prepare blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Dindigul Thalappakatti raises Rs 260 Cr from CX Partners, aims to file for IPO in 3 years

Tarush Bhalla

[The Turning Point] From starting as a WhatsApp service to getting Google to make its first direct investment in India - the Dunzo journey

Sindhu Kashyap

TikTok appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India head

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
One good idea is all you need - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

7 hacks in workforce analytics that enable businesses to ace talent management

Siddhartha Gupta

Edunify helps simplify and ease the admission process for parents and schools with its product Uniform Application

Jerlin Justus

Setting up a mechanism to handhold investors: DPIIT secretary

Press Trust of India

‘Irritation is the biggest source of energy’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Values and character, not wealth and status: The defining milestones for the new breed of men

Team YS

Will prepare blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

DPIIT asks Amazon, Flipkart to disclose names of top 5 sellers, capital structure, inventory details

Press Trust of India

Kalaari Capital's 24-hour hackathon sees developers solve for mobility, online security, and much more

Tenzin Norzom

One good idea is all you need - your startup fix for the week

Team YS

How POS payments solution provider ePaisa is evolving into an omnichannel platform for SMEs

Sohini Mitter

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

How insurtech startup Symbo aims to disrupt the industry with vision, fitness, marathon, and women-specific insurance

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore