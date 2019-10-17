A

[Funding alert] Personal care startup Super Smelly raises funding from Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank

The startup will be using the freshly raised funds for research, product testing and further expanding its portfolio.

By Debolina Biswas
17th Oct 2019
Delhi-based personal care products startup Super Smelly has raised an undisclosed amount in a round led by Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank, along with other angel investors. The startup will be using the freshly raised funds for research, product testing and further expanding its portfolio.


Super Smelly

Dipali Dayal and Varun Sethi

Launched in 2018 by private banker-turned-entrepreneur Dipali Mathur Dayal and Milan Sharma, Super Smelly aims to disrupt the personal care product space by introducing toxic-free, all-natural products for GenZ. Super Smelly is rolled out by its parent company Natturel and Kool Private Limited (NKPL).


Varun Sethi, Founder of Lyte Investment Bank said:


"We are impressed by the domain knowledge of the team and the quality of products Super Smelly is offering in a niche market. The investment shall accelerate the already impressive growth of the company. We foresee this segment of skincare being developed into a new vertical and Super Smelly, with a fast-mover advantage, can grow at a fast pace."

Super Smelly is targeting youngsters between the ages 7 to 19 years of age. Its product range features deodorant sprays, cream-sticks, face washes, pocket perfumes, lip balms and shower gels. The products are not animal-tested but, terminologically-tested to make them safe for youngsters. Its products are free from chemicals including sulphates, triclosan, PEGs or silicons.


Super Smelly products are available on ecommerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Bigbasket. The brand currently retails across 250 outlets in Delhi-NCR.


In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Dipali said,


"Personal care segment for GenZ is a growing market in India, which currently stands at Rs 10,000 crore. We are highly positive about the industry's growth. The capital infusion will bolster our commitment towards revolutionising the niche segment of personal care products for GenZ. With these funds, we further plan to build awareness and conduct research and trials for our upcoming products."


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Debolina Biswas

