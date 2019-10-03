A

[Funding alert] Paytm First Games raises $20M from AGTech and One97 Communications

The funds raised will be used by the company to scale its operations, invest in technology and further expand its userbase through various marketing activities.

By Tarush Bhalla
3rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gaming platform Paytm First Games on Thursday said that it has raised $20 million from AGTech Holdings and One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm.


The funds raised will be used by the company to scale its operations, invest in technology and further expand its userbase through various marketing activities.


Paytm
Also Read

Gaming platform Paytm First Games to raise $25M

As part of its last round, the gaming platform had raised close to $16 million in August 2018 from its promoters, AGTech and One97 Communications.


In August 2019, the company said that it is looking to raise close to $25 million in funding.   


 Speaking on the growth, Sudhanshu Gupta, COO - Paytm First Games, said,


“In the last six months, we have launched several games across different genres and the response has been encouraging. We now have more than 35 million registered users playing their favorites games including the paid ones like Rummy and Fantasy Cricket. This fundraise will support our ambition to become India’s largest gaming platform which in-turn makes gaming a rewarding experience for our users.”

In January 2018, Paytm had announced the launch of Gamepind, a joint venture with AGTech Holdings Limited, a Chinese gaming and entertainment company.


Recently, the gaming platform was renamed to Paytm First Games as part of Paytm’s effort to offer a clutch of services under its paid subscription plan, Paytm First.


At present, the platform claims to have achieved more than 10 million monthly transactions with an annual revenue run-rate of $50 million.

 

The platform currently offers more than 300 engaging games including the popular ones like Fantasy Cricket, Fantasy Kabaddi, Fantasy Soccer, Rummy, 8 Ball Pool, Ludo, and live quiz.


Earlier, the company said that the registered users can play games and quizzes on Gamepind to win Paytm cash, movie tickets, flight tickets, among other things.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Paytm's gaming platform Gamepind claims to have more than 30 M users



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How innovating has helped these 3 youngsters generate a turnover of Rs 1 crore in 8 months

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] These 5 startups from Indore prove why the city is an entrepreneur’s delight

Apurva P

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’ a great success

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Upclose with NoBroker CEO Amit Agarwal (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Legal tech startup ContractPodAi raises $55 million in largest Series B led by Insight Partners

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Cloud platform for dentists CareStack raises $28M in Series B from Steadview Capital, Delta Dental of California

Tarush Bhalla

Amazon, Flipkart festive sale generates over $1B GMV, says RedSeer

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Social ecommerce platform CityMall raises funds from M&S Partners, other angel investors

Tarush Bhalla

Indian firms raised $0.86B through 10 IPOs in Q3 2019: EY

Press Trust of India

How Anand Sweets is reinventing the traditional flavours of India to make mithai giftable again

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai