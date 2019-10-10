A

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

From an AI-based skincare expert to a startup helping more than 450 million stakeholders including farmers and food-processing companies, here are the 10 startups that made the cut for Google's accelerator.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
10th Oct 2019
After its previous two ‘classes’, Google is back with the third edition of its ‘Launchpad Accelerator India’ programme. And, this time around, the tech giant will be providing its support and mentorship to ten Indian startups that have been shortlisted for the programme, starting October 14 in Bengaluru.


Google
The three-month-long programme is aimed at helping the ten startups, which are using scalable technology like AI and ML to address India’s various socio-economic issues.

As part of the programme, these startups will first undergo an intensive one-week mentorship bootcamp. During this period, industry experts as well as Google’s teams will try to understand and address the problem areas of the respective startups across various domains, while providing them mentorship and support and setting clear and specific goals for the three months of the programme.


Following the bootcamp, the startups will receive highly customised support, including tech guidance on specific projects, machine learning-related support, design sprints for identified challenges, leadership workshops, access to Google teams, interactions with industry experts, mentors, networking opportunities at industry events, and more, the company said.


Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme
Here’s a quick look at the ten startups that made the cut for the third edition of Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme:


Agricx: Using AI, this startup helps more than 450 million stakeholders, including farmers and food-processing companies, to standardise, digitise, and enable discovery of agricultural produce.


Ambee: This startup offers hyperlocal, real-time, and accurate air-quality data and intelligence, both at street-level granularity and at global scale.


Artivatic: Using AI, ML, and data, Artivatic powers insurance, finance, and healthcare businesses with intelligent systems, solutions, and processes.


CureSkin: An AI skincare expert that uses image-recognition techniques to identify skin problems.


Intello Labs: An AI-based assessment app for post-harvest commodity quality.


Jiny: This is the world's first assistive UI platform for businesses. It guides users at each and every step in their preferred language through its audio-visual assistant.


Nayan: It helps detect traffic violations and improve road safety by applying AI on crowdsourced video data.


Nira: It’s an app-based credit line, granting approved users a limit of up to Rs 1 lakh.


PerSapien: This is a device that can neutralise pollution in the ambient atmosphere.


SustLabs: A product that effectively reads and decodes real-time electricity consumption in a household by using smart meter data.



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

