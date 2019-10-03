A

Governments and startups must work closely to be EV-ready by 2022: Ola Mobility Report

Ola Electric, ride hailing unicorn Ola’s EV entity, has published a report in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. The report suggests building a strong value chain to ensure adoption of e-mobility, and focuses on the challenges faced by the sector.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
3rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ola Electric’s Ola Mobility Institute, along with the World Economic Forum, has come up with a report with an analysis of the EV policies across different states in India. Following the government’s push towards making electric vehicles mainstream in India, different states have come up with their own policies for EVs. 


The report calls for a common framework to bring in consistency and accelerate EV adoption in India. 


Ola Electric

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Ola

Also Read

Ratan Tata invests in Ola Electric as a part of its Series A round


In the report, Christopher Wolff, Head of Mobility Industries and Systems Initiatives, World Economic Forum, says:


“Using a value-chain framework to review all 10 states’ draft or final EV policies, this report allows for policymakers, businesses, and practitioners alike to highlight focal point policies and identify new opportunities for public-private collaboration. The analysis should continue to be developed further to provide recommendations to states on the sustainability and longevity of different EV policies.”


Anand Shah, Co-founder, Ola Electric, and Senior VP, Ola, explains the report had varied findings, including Bihar’s efforts to convert all pedal rickshaws to e-rickshaws by 2022, Karnataka’s focus on a venture capital fund for e-mobility startups, and Delhi’s efforts towards 50 percent e-buses in public transportation by 2023.

Help create a value chain 

The report reveals the need to build a strong value chain to ensure adoption of e-mobility:


  1. Components of EVS such as batteries 
  2. The charging infrastructure 
  3. The network value chain 


The report adds that this value-chain approach is needed while looking at policies.  


It also focuses on the challenges the sector faces: 


  1. The uptake of electric vehicles is slow because the vehicles are expensive, not only upfront but also on a life-cycle cost basis, or in other words, total cost of ownership (TCO).
  2. Electric vehicle ownership is disproportionately concentrated among high-income households and communities.
  3. The lack of robust fast-charging infrastructure, causing range anxiety among users, credit constraints, the limited choice set of vehicle models, and well-established behavioural failures that inhibit adoption of efficient technologies with lower life-cycle cost impede EV adoption. 


To overcome these challenges the report suggests the strategy should include prioritisation of electric miles (or clean kilometres) over electric vehicles. The report states that the payback over the lifetime of the EV is inversely correlated with the vehicle kilometres travelled (VKT), thereby, suggesting pivoting public policies to target high-usage vehicles and applications. 


“However, the stock of private vehicles with high VKT is small, thus weakening the economic case for public investment in fast-charging infrastructure. It is to be noted that high-VKT users who could benefit from lower life-cycle cost of EVs – even in the absence of subsidies – would still face barriers in the form of range anxiety and credit constraints, among others,” the report states. 


Ola Founder

Co-Founder of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal

Also Read

New unicorn Ola Electric plans to enter Latin America market

Key recommendations 

Looking at EV policies from other regions like Europe, China, the US, and Taiwan, the Ola Mobility Report has made the following recommendations: 


  1. Different states could accommodate funds for research in battery chemistry and cell technologies, and for recycling centres to reclaim and recycle critical materials (such as cobalt and lithium). “States could invest in R&D to encourage pilot programmes to measure the impact of EVs on the existing grid.”
  2. Implementation of a zero-emission vehicle mandate, which would require OEMs to register and sell a minimum share of EVs, which should increase over time.
  3. New registrations of ICE vehicles non-compliant with Bharat Stage VI emission norms may be curtailed in a phased manner. 
  4. The capital city or large metropolises could have lanes to promote EV adoption. This would also help in creating public awareness. 
  5. States could create a “low-carbon city promotion task force” to promote selected cities as “carbon-free, trouble- free” world-class cities by implementing EV policies. States could mandate the creation of a dedicated EV cell by 2020 uniformly across the nation. 
  6. Tax credits to deploy charging infrastructure. “To ensure fast implementation, they could make it applicable for the first 1,000 charging stations in the state. States could also have city-level targets to implement such incentives smoothly,” according to the report. 
  7. A “time of use pricing programme”, which can subsidise the cost of the cost of purchasing power based on the time slot in which the consumer uses it. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Hyundai and Kia bet on Ola Electric Mobility


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyaap

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’ a great success

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs roundup] As bike rentals rev up, Bounce speeds up hiring with these job openings

Swethavimala.M
Daily Capsule
Upclose with NoBroker CEO Amit Agarwal (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Shubh Loans raises Series A2 funding of Rs 34 Cr from Omidyar Network and others

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Online pharmacy and e-health store MetroMedi raises $1.5M in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Shell acquires 20 pc stake in Bengaluru-based solar power firm Orb Energy

Sujata Sangwan

Religare to sell entire stake in NBFC arm to TCG Advisory Services for Rs 330 Cr

Press Trust of India

IOT handbook: Why entrepreneurs need to consider IoT in improving customer experience

Dhaval Sarvaiya

[Funding alert] Regional content platform Matrubharti raises Rs 3.24 Cr in angel round

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai