Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with a stampede during the screening of his latest release. The Telugu film actor was taken into custody after the police filed a criminal case against Arjun, his security team, and the management of Sandhya Theatre where the stampede took place.

According to reports, on December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. The actor arrived in a convoy of vehicles and entered the venue. This prompted the crowd to enter the venue with him which led to a stampede and lathicharge. The rush led to a 32-year-old woman losing her life while her nine-year-old son became hospitalised.

On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), fans showed their outpour of love and support for Arjun and pointed out that the actor had offered assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family and said that he was "deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident".

Others also claimed that it was the fault of the organisers and the administration that were not able to manage the crowd which eventually led to a stampede.

Here's a glimpse of the outpour of support for Allu Arjun:

I can understand the pain of that family well. But how can #AlluArjun be responsible for this. His escort work is to protect him. Premiers will have huge crowd. People must take care of themselves. He didn't pull anyone inside the theatre to watch #Pushpa2 #AlluArjunArrest https://t.co/rTSxBZw6zY — Say My Name (@SayMyName2005) December 13, 2024

Many Fans are gathering near Chikkadpally police station, rtc x roads as #AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/pG2liuQBjj — Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) December 13, 2024

One day After the incident he gave money and apologized

Now 5 days after some politicians are playing games against him

Because victim family taken back the case — Tikaram Saru (@saru_tikaram) December 13, 2024

However, others supported the arrest. They called out the actor for being insensitive towards fans and suggested he take the responsibility of what happened.

On that particular day of Pushpa's release, city police provided security in all theaters, mobilizing entire force for this theater is not practical and would also risk law and order in other areas.This is a blatant mistake of Allu Arjun, he must take the responsibility. — The Alchemist (@Merlinraja007) December 13, 2024

people literally died…….and these so called stars give a damn about that…they have no sensitivity 👎👎#AlluArjunArrest #AlluArjun — Rupesh Chanchal (@rupeshchanchal) December 13, 2024

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but find humour in the situation. Here are some memes on Arjun's arrest:

#AlluArjun #AlluArjunArrest

अल्लू अर्जुन #HyderabadPolice



Difference between Reel & Real Life :



Allu Arjun in front of Police



As Pushpa Real Life pic.twitter.com/ra6mLEqvGp — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) December 13, 2024