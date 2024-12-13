Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun arrested over Hyderabad stampede but fans say 'not his fault'
On X, fans showed their outpour of love and support for Allu Arjun and noted that the actor had offered assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family.
Friday December 13, 2024 , 2 min Read
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with a stampede during the screening of his latest release. The Telugu film actor was taken into custody after the police filed a criminal case against Arjun, his security team, and the management of Sandhya Theatre where the stampede took place.
According to reports, on December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. The actor arrived in a convoy of vehicles and entered the venue. This prompted the crowd to enter the venue with him which led to a stampede and lathicharge. The rush led to a 32-year-old woman losing her life while her nine-year-old son became hospitalised.
On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), fans showed their outpour of love and support for Arjun and pointed out that the actor had offered assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family and said that he was "deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident".
Others also claimed that it was the fault of the organisers and the administration that were not able to manage the crowd which eventually led to a stampede.
Here's a glimpse of the outpour of support for Allu Arjun:
However, others supported the arrest. They called out the actor for being insensitive towards fans and suggested he take the responsibility of what happened.
Meanwhile, others couldn't help but find humour in the situation. Here are some memes on Arjun's arrest: