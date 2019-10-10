A

InnovationQore launches Turbostart programme to fund 100 startups in next 5 years

Top ten shortlisted startups under this programme will receive a funding of (up to) Rs 2 crore and assistance with product positioning, human resource management etc.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
10th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based InnovationQore announces the launch of Turbostart, a national-level startup programme, to fuel the growth of around 100 startups over the next five years. Under this, every six months, the top ten innovative startups will be identified and nurtured by a team of entrepreneurs, business leaders and a seasoned management team who are working full-time to assist the startups.

As part of the programme, shortlisted startups will also be funded with (up to) Rs 2 crore (per startup). In addition to funding, the startups will receive assistance with product positioning, human resource management, brand and digital strategy along with marketing and sales. 
Ganesh Raju, Founder and CEO of InnovationQore

Ganesh Raju, Founder and CEO of InnovationQore

Also Read

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network backs Bihar-based traditional superfood startup Sattuz

The idea at the heart of the Turbostart programme, which is open to all Indian startups, is to basically facilitate the discovery of innovative early-stage startups, invest in them, and help them with product and market validation, instant funding, industry connects and other customary business support.


“Our vision is to build a strong startup ecosystem by creating a clear path of success for the entrepreneurs and eliminating the tedious task of dealing with market hurdles and non-core activities. Our plan is to fund 20 startups per year in two seasons - January and June. The intent is to accelerate the growth of at least 100 startups over a period of five years We have raised around 50 crore already with additional commitment from investors on a need basis,” said Ganesh Raju, Founder and CEO of InnovationQore. 


Apart from accelerating the growth of the startups, the programme is also aimed at complementing the work of existing incubators and accelerators.


As Raju added, “Our teams would be visiting all the incubators and accelerators to create awareness about Turbostart and about the benefits of their cohorts being a part of Turbostart. We hope to attract quality startups from Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well.”

There is, however, a simple criteria for a startup to be considered eligible for the Turbostart programme – it should have been incorporated for a period of less than 10 years with a minimum viable product or proof of concept.


Besides this, the startup should also be working towards innovation and development or improvement of products or processes or services with a scalable business model. 

Also Read

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

WeWork India to raise $200M; aims one lakh co-working seats by 2020

Press Trust of India

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network backs Bihar-based traditional superfood startup Sattuz

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Indigram Labs is ushering in a new green revolution (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WeWork India to raise $200M; aims one lakh co-working seats by 2020

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Global tea brand Vahdam Teas raises Rs 75 Cr in Series C led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Inventus Capital Partners announces final close of Fund III for tech companies at $52M

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Hevo Data raises $4M in seed round led by Sequoia Capital and Chiratae Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Government giving sector-specific solutions to fight slowdown: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network backs Bihar-based traditional superfood startup Sattuz

Sujata Sangwan

Move over English-vinglish as vernacular content is set to rule the digital ecosystem

Arun Gupta

[Jobs Roundup] Looking to make a mark in the booming fintech sector? Here are some options for you

Sindhu Kashyaap

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

Global fintech firm C2FO acquires Noida-based early payment platform Priority Vendor

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] DealShare raises $11 M from Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital; plans to launch operations in Maharashtra

Apurva P

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks on Oct 14

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore