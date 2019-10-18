A

From preservation to promotion: how this art platform showcases India’s art diversity

In this photo essay, we feature a range of paintings from the exhibition ‘Glimpses on the Move’. India’s rich cultural heritage calls for preservation as well as promotion, as shown by creative platform Ivana Art.

By Madanmohan Rao
18th Oct 2019
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 390 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

Taj West End in Bengaluru recently hosted an exhibition titled ‘Glimpses on the Move’, organised by artist platform Ivana Art. It featured a diverse range of genres, themes, and media, presented by 42 established, upcoming, and regional artists.


Ivana Art has a studio as well as an art gallery in Kolkata, and represents over 50 artists today. In addition to shows in other cities like Jamshedpur and Bengaluru, there are plans to take the Glimpses show overseas to New York and Singapore as well.

﻿

As shown in this photo essay, the exhibition reflects the huge diversity in Indian art - not just in colour and composition but narratives, inspiration, and influences. The art works are priced from Rs 10,000 upwards.


The artist lineup, some of whose works are featured in this photo essay, includes Bratin Khan, Anjani Reddy, Buwa Shete, Dilip Choudhury, Nagesh Ghodke, Nitin Nangare, Tapas Sardar, P Gnana, Ramesh Gorjala, Subrata Das, Sachin Sagare, Samir Paul, Siddharth Shingade, Subramanian Gopalsamy, Shubra Chand, Sujata Sah Sejekan, Umakanat Kannade, Thota Vaikuntam, Shantkumar Hattarki, and Vasant Dora.


Themes showcased by the artists include villagescapes (Nagesh Ghodke), rural lifestyle (Thota Vaikuntam), village festivities (Shantkumar Hattarki), Indian mythology (Ramesh Gorjala), and Kolkata imagery (Dilip Choudhury).


Jenny Shah, Founder and CEO of Ivana Art, joins us in Part II of this photo essay for an interview. She is an art professional as well as collector, curator, gallerist, and art dealer. She was formerly Head of Corporate Communication at Tata Steel.


The mission of Ivana Art is to rejuvenate and revive interest in India’s art heritage. In her interview, Jenny shares with us her insights on art trends in India, the opportunity for her art platform, ways of appreciating art, and tips for aspiring artists.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule, and find ways to explore and appreciate our precious artistic heritage?


1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

