[Jobs Roundup] Looking for a role in AI and ML? Here are some of the top options

Artificial Intelligence (AI), over the last few years, has become the talk of the town. Today, every sector needs someone with experience in AI. This isn’t just restricted to startups, but, large corporate houses like Accenture, CapGemini and others are also looking to hire individuals with expertise in the field.





According to Gartner, Inc, the global business value derived from AI was projected to be at $1.2 trillion in 2018, an increase of 70 percent from the previous year. AI-derived business value is expected to reach $3.9 trillion in 2022.





The Gartner AI-derived business value forecast assesses the total business value of AI across all enterprise vertical sectors covered by Gartner. There are three different sources of AI business value: customer experience, new revenue, and cost reduction.





Artificial Intelligence





YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the AI sector.

Freshers - Machine Learning

MapMyIndia

Experience needed: 0-1 year





MapMyIndia is looking for freshers with computer science fundamentals and programming, understanding of data structures (stacks, queues, multi-dimensional arrays, trees, graphs, etc.), helping them build algorithms (searching, sorting, optimisation, dynamic programming, etc.), computability and complexity (P vs. NP, NP-complete problems, big-O notation, approximate algorithms, etc.) and also with computer architecture (memory, cache, bandwidth, deadlocks, distributed processing, etc.)





For more information click here.

Research Associate

Unnati

Experience needed: 2-3 years





The consultancy is looking for someone with AI experience for the ambient intelligence platform, that works towards providing real-time information on places, people and products. The team is looking for someone with hands-on experience in conceptualising and delivering research and insights reports, has experience with top three management consulting firms in an analyst or associate role, and has effectively worked across a diverse set of stakeholders TMT experience.

For more information click here.

Artificial Intelligence Lead

EY

Experience needed: 7-10 years





The consultancy is looking for a solutions architect in the area of AI, ML, digital transformation, and analytics. One should have a background in machine learning including deep learning. They should also have experience in at least one or more of AI domains, such as computer vision, NLP, intelligent agents AI, data science and analytical tools, languages, or libraries; and hands on experience on Microsoft SQL Server Machine Learning, Azure Cognitive Service, R, Python, Spark ML, and Microsoft Bot Framework.





For more information click here.

Director- Marketing Artificial Intelligence - Chatbots

The Hiring Story

Experience needed: 8-13 years





The Hiring Story is looking to hire for a managerial role. Individuals applying should have close to 16 years of experience in B2B SaaS marketing, communications, brand strategy, or related fields. They are looking for a candidate, preferably with an MBA degree and should have managed and developed teams at scale.





For more information click here.

Application Developer Artificial Intelligence

Accenture

Experience needed: 15-20 years





The IT giant is looking for someone who can work with business owners to map business requirements into technical solutions. They should also be able to work with the Bot framework across multiple vendors like Google, IBM Watson, Amazon, Microsoft Others. They should be able to design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.





For more information click here.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







