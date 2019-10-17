A

[Jobs Roundup] Test your marketing skills with these startup openings

If you are interested in digital marketing and have the skills to handle SEO and campaigns, here are a few job openings that you could consider.

By Apurva P
17th Oct 2019
Managing a company is often just not enough for the growth of the company. It is equally important for a company to advertise itself and create a presence - both online and offline. A company needs to make sure that it has been marketed well.


In today's day and age, digital marketing has become intensely tech-savvy. Though it mainly focusses on the internet, it also includes mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.


However, a digital marketing manager’s job includes so much more than just developing and executing marketing strategies for a company.


Best Digital Marketing Channels For Lead Generation



If you have the skills and the passion, YourStory has curated a list of available jobs for you.

Amazon

Marketing Manager

Experience needed: 5+ years


The candidate will be required to develop and execute Amazon-wide and cross-category marketing strategies to help introduce customers to this category including the exclusive products; identify and maximise cross-interaction where businesses overlap. They also need to plan, coordinate, and execute email campaigns and merchandising initiatives testing and measuring different approaches to messaging, presentation, and identifying those that drive the greatest increase in customer acquisition, engagement, retention, and growth for our private label products. Conducting in-depth analyses to determine programme effectiveness and to continuously improving programmes and site initiatives is also a part of their responsibilities.


For more information, click here.

Freshworks

Digital Marketing Specialist

Experience needed: not specified


The candidates applying will be required to plan, develop, and implement its SEO strategy and work towards organic search optimisation and ROI maximisation. They will need to regularly monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs. The candidates will also need to collaborate with web developers and the marketing team and suggest improvements in process and productivity optimisation. They can also review technical SEO issues and recommend fixes.


For more information, click here.

Furlenco

Digital Marketing Lead

Experience needed: 8+ years


The company is looking for a candidate who can acquire new customers to drive revenue and growth. Their responsibilities include planning and executing monthly and quarterly plans to scale the user base and manage marketing spend (working with category and sales teams). They also need to build channels (SEM, SEO, social media, display, affiliate, retargeting) to acquire new users and customers on both web and app experiences. They are responsible for developing effective marketing communication by ideating and conceptualising new marketing and communication ideas, resulting in marketing effectiveness.


For more information, click here.

Ather Energy

Digital Marketing Manager

Experience needed: Not specified


The candidate will be responsible for adopting the latest innovations in media to build Ather’s brand. They will also be required to manage all deliverables of a media agency - media buying, social analytics, media strategy, and monitor brand metric in the digital medium. Their responsibilities will also include guiding the creative team by analysing the performance of creatives across mediums.


For more information, click here.

Edureka

Associate Digital Marketing

Experience needed: 1-3 years


The edtech platform is looking for someone who can efficiently execute all paid media campaigns on all platforms and manage campaign expenses, stay on budget, and estimate monthly costs. Their responsibilities also include guiding the team with all SEM campaigns and effectively acquire the best ROI for a campaign. They also will be required to execute tests, collect and analyse data, and identify trends and insights in order to achieve maximum ROI as well as track, report, and analyse website analytics and PPC initiatives and campaigns.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

