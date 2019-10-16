Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)

“Be curious and don’t follow the herd. Your main regrets in life aren’t in the times that you failed to follow the herd; they are the times you failed to leave with your values,” says Namrata Ganatra, CTO, Lambda School, San-Francisco based online coding bootcamp.





This week on Techie Tuesday, Namrata talks about her learnings, which began with a small startup in India that led her to work with Microsoft, Facebook, PayPal, and now Lambda School.





Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder and CEO, Furlenco

At TechSparks 2019, Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder of Furlenco, tells the audience how he went from being VP at Goldman Sachs to Furlenco, one of India's first rental startups. He reveals the many challenges, adding that the younger generation is totally on board with the idea of renting.

Arti Sinha, Founder, Wayu Health

On day two of the tenth edition of TechSparks, Arti Sinha, Founder, Wayu Health, who is part of the Facebook SheLeadsTech community, talked about building a bootstrapped business, and running a ‘lean, mean, successful startup on your own terms.’

At the 10th edition of YourStory's TechSparks, a panel explored the scope of investments, required policies, and several other factors that will help Indian spacetech startups grow.

20-year-old Wasudev Mishra.

Wasudev Mishra, the young founder of Silaigram, is enabling rural women to be independent and earn their livelihood by upcycling cloth waste.

From left to right: Alok Soni (Moderator - YourStory), Dale Vaz, Dhruv Kapoor, Akash Saxena, Hari Vasudev.

At a panel discussion at TechSparks 2019, tech-heads of Walmart Labs, Swiggy, Hotstar, and Zilingo discuss the bottlenecks startups face while scaling up, the role technology plays, the need to be resilient and learn from failure, and the importance of culture.

Meghna A Singhania, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Medical Dialogues.

Meghna A. Singhania turned her blog featuring medical news into a full-fledged portal, Medical Dialogues, for medical professionals that features news, job opportunities, educational information and more.

Flipkart grocery

The new food retail subsidiary will focus on the business of retailing food products including grocery, meat, vegetables, and flowers. The development comes at a time when there is speculation of Walmart hiving off digital payment vertical business, PhonePe, into a separate entity.

