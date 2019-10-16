A

Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)

This week on Techie Tuesday, Namrata talks about her learnings, which began with a small startup in India that led her to work with Microsoft, Facebook, PayPal, and now Lambda School.

By Team YS
16th Oct 2019
“Be curious and don’t follow the herd. Your main regrets in life aren’t in the times that you failed to follow the herd; they are the times you failed to leave with your values,” says Namrata Ganatra, CTO, Lambda School, San-Francisco based online coding bootcamp.


This week on Techie Tuesday, Namrata talks about her learnings, which began with a small startup in India that led her to work with Microsoft, Facebook, PayPal, and now Lambda School.


Techie Tuesday

Knowledge comes with experience, says Furlenco Founder

Ajith Karimpana

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder and CEO, Furlenco

At TechSparks 2019, Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder of Furlenco, tells the audience how he went from being VP at Goldman Sachs to Furlenco, one of India's first rental startups. He reveals the many challenges, adding that the younger generation is totally on board with the idea of renting.

Facebook’s Arti Sinha on building bootstrapped business

TechSparks 2019 SheLeadsTech Arti Sinha

Arti Sinha, Founder, Wayu Health

On day two of the tenth edition of TechSparks, Arti Sinha, Founder, Wayu Health, who is part of the Facebook SheLeadsTech community, talked about building a bootstrapped business, and running a ‘lean, mean, successful startup on your own terms.’

The growth of spacetech in India and the fuel for its future

Yourstory

At the 10th edition of YourStory's TechSparks, a panel explored the scope of investments, required policies, and several other factors that will help Indian spacetech startups grow.

Silaigram is making women in rural Maharashtra self-reliant

Wasudev

20-year-old Wasudev Mishra.

Wasudev Mishra, the young founder of Silaigram, is enabling rural women to be independent and earn their livelihood by upcycling cloth waste.

How people, processes, and tech can help startups scale

Scaling at breakneck speed - TechSparks

From left to right: Alok Soni (Moderator - YourStory), Dale Vaz, Dhruv Kapoor, Akash Saxena, Hari Vasudev.

At a panel discussion at TechSparks 2019, tech-heads of Walmart Labs, Swiggy, Hotstar, and Zilingo discuss the bottlenecks startups face while scaling up, the role technology plays, the need to be resilient and learn from failure, and the importance of culture.

This blogger built a one-stop portal for medical professionals

Meghna A Singhania Medical Dialogues

Meghna A Singhania, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Medical Dialogues.

Meghna A. Singhania turned her blog featuring medical news into a full-fledged portal, Medical Dialogues, for medical professionals that features news, job opportunities, educational information and more.

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Flipkart grocery

Flipkart grocery

The new food retail subsidiary will focus on the business of retailing food products including grocery, meat, vegetables, and flowers. The development comes at a time when there is speculation of Walmart hiving off digital payment vertical business, PhonePe, into a separate entity.

Authors
Team YS

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics

Vishal Krishna

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Your social media could make or break your funding attempts, Kunal Shah of Cred tells startups

Rashi Varshney

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Nazara Technologies invests Rs 83.5 Cr in bootstrapped kids subscription startup Paper Boat Apps

Sindhu Kashyap

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

[Startup Bharat] How this copywriter turned serial entrepreneur built multiple brands in Oman and Kochi

Sindhu Kashyap

Meet Tyler Crowley, the man behind the world’s ‘unicorn factory’, who lives off the grid now

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] CleverTap raises $35M in Series C round led by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Muse Dot Media raises $1M, will expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru

Sujata Sangwan

Flipkart launches original video content on its platform

Thimmaya Poojary

Sachin Bansal’s investment arm BACQ renamed as Navi Technologies

Thimmaya Poojary

RPA startup UiPath acquires StepShot, adds process documentation to its platform

Sujata Sangwan

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

Celebrate #ThePowerofOpportunity with ACCA and fast track your career in the world of finance

Team YS

