A

TechSparks 2019: The growth of spacetech in India and the fuel for its future

At the 10th edition of YourStory's TechSparks, a panel explored the scope of investments, required policies, and several other factors that will help Indian spacetech startups grow.

By Krishna Reddy
15th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It was over 10 years ago when Elon Musk's SpaceX broke the norm by announcing that the company will launch rockets - something only government agencies had done until then - for private. Today, the spacetech ecosystem across the globe has grown significantly into a $350 billion market, thanks to the rise in the numbers of private players.


Just in the last year, investment in spacetech startups was nearly $3.2 billion.


As a buzzing industry around the world, spacetech is now attracting many countries and corporates. In fact, due to technological developments, sending satellites and human beings into space is no longer limited to government agencies.


Similarly, in India, spacetech has garnered a lot of attention. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently launched Chandrayaan 2, a lunar mission to the South Pole of the Moon. This helped the country cement its position as a contender in spacetech. Though the mission did not go quite as planned, ISRO was applauded for its efforts.


To understand a bit more about the Indian space ecosystem, YourStory organised a spacetech panel, ‘The Rise and Rise of Indian Spacetech Startups’ that included policymakers and entrepreneurs both.


The panel was made up of Saurabh Bhattacharya, Director, PWC; Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest; Kshitij Khandelwal, Founder and CTO, Pixxel; Pranay Kotasthane, Head of Policy Research, Takshashila Institute; and Yashash Karanam, Founder and COO, Bellatrix.


Yourstory

From left to right, Pranay Kotasthane, Vishesh Rajaram, Saurabh Bhattacharya, Yashash Karanam, and Kshitij Khandelwal

Uplifting spacetech in India

When talking about satellites, we generally mean the multimillion dollar ones that weigh tonnes. But, things have changed, thanks to technology miniaturisation. Today, small satellites can be built in less time and launched at a very feasible cost.


Saurabh added, “The demand has also increased significantly. Image data and analytics are growing by 30 percent every year, and for the next decade, it's going to maintain the pace.


From this, users can easily consume imagery and data generated by low-earth, small scale nano satellites. For example, Pixxel, a spacetech startup, provides space-based imagery solutions.


Also, Kshitij believes that it’s not just the market - it’s the genuine interest of the people that has boosted the interest towards space.


Access to space has been democratised. Thanks to institutional support like the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development at IIT Madras, people can now pursue their interest in this domain.


“It is also the right time for spacetech companies to come up in India because of the infrastructural support, and the requirement by the ecosystem is being met”, Yashas said.

If observed, in the past 10 to 12 years, the ecosystem has been very fertile and people have stepped out to start innovating on their own.


Vishesh added, “India has got a pool of highly skilled minds, which has brought us regards and respect from other agencies across the world.”


Undoubtedly, education has played a vital role too. Pranay said that institutes like the Indian Institute of Space Technology and Education Research helps in creating a great pool of talent.


Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Manu Jain reveals how Xiaomi became a top-selling brand in India with zero mar...

Seeding investments

For investors like Vishesh, the white spaces in technology and the business model is what attracts them.


For instance, Bellatrix Aerospace decided to focus on the white space of changing the propulsion from fuel-based to electrical-based, making satellite operation more efficient and productive. This technology isn't just new, but it is also bringing down manufacturing and launch costs.


In India, investment in this sector has only been $21 million in the last four years. The reason for low investments, said Saurabh, is the high gestation period taken by space technology to mature.

Understanding policy and risks

There is a need for deep reform because, in India, the government itself is the single player in multiple roles of solution providers and regulatory bodies. This way, attracting investments isn’t possible.


Pranay explained “We need new reforms. The government will play a vital role that cannot be phased out. On the other side, there is a great role for a company, in the field of imagery. Second, we need a steering function - where you want to go, and rowing to understand how you get there. Here everything is rolled into DOS. This is not the way to go, we need a separate player.”


What are the risks? The panel listed many. For one, there should be continuous investments from Indian VCs from development to commercialisation. If the risk is not taken at an early-stage, the startup will end up going abroad.


There are export control regimes, market, technology, regulatory risks. You need a market for your technology and is a difficult challenge, technology risk, and regulatory risk because of the import and export regime. You just have to set your timeline according to the regulatory timeline”, said Kshitij.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)



YourStory's annual extravaganza TechSparks brings together the best and the brightest from the startup ecosystem, corporate world, policymakers and, of course, the investor community. Over the past decade, TechSparks has grown to become India's most loved tech and startup platform for knowledge sharing and networking. A big thank you for all your support over the years and a big shoutout to our sponsors.


techsparks 2019


Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘absolutely focussed’ on taking Ola public by the next t...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Youth take to #EduTok to drive meaningful conversations

Team YS

TechSparks 2019: Your social media could make or break your funding attempts, Kunal Shah of Cred tells startups

Rashi Varshney

Backed by Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Inkers aims to deliver large scale AI solutions to enterprises

Debolina Biswas

[The Turning Point] How Blowhorn founders took inspiration from Uber and Ola to start up in the logistics space

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Expect Paytm Mall biz to break even in a year: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Press Trust of India

‘An IPO is not the end but actually the beginning’ – 50 quotes from India’s No.1 startup conference, TechSparks 2019

Madanmohan Rao

TechSparks 2019: How focusing on people, processes, and tech can help startups scale at breakneck speed

Sampath Putrevu

[Tech 30] This spacetech startup by former ISRO scientists can put small satellites in orbit within a week

Krishna Reddy

TechSparks 2019: Knowledge comes with experience, says Furlenco Founder

Roshni Balaji

Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics

Vishal Krishna

[Techie Tuesday] From Microsoft, Facebook, PayPal, Coinbase to Lambda - Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech

Sindhu Kashyap

Experts discuss the enablers and gamechangers of the next frontiers of innovation

Jerlin Justus

Decoding the art of selling: Why face-to-face communication is still relevant in digital India

Team YS

[Funding alert] Vernacular social commerce platform Mall91 raises Series A of $7.5M led by Go-Ventures

Rashi Varshney

How India’s fintech disruptors are designing an inclusion ecosystem

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore