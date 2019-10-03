A

Upclose with NoBroker CEO Amit Agarwal (and other top stories of the day)

In the startup community, it’s all about the USPs. For NoBroker.com, the one factor which makes them stand out in the already over-crowded real estate market is the complete absence of any kind of brokerage.

By Team YS
3rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the startup community, it’s all about the USPs (unique selling point). For NoBroker.com, the one factor which makes them stand out in the already over-crowded real estate market is the complete absence of any kind of brokerage.


YourStory gets ‘UpClose’ with the movers and shakers of the Indian startup ecosystem. In this episode, Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of NoBroker.com, talks about how the broker mafia attack validated the startup disruptive model and the many hurdles which shaped its success.


Nobroker

Kerala Startup Mission to create an ecosystem for all

Saji Gopinath

Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission

Known for its scenic beauty, Kerala is fast growing its startup reputation. In an interview with YourStory, Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, talks about the focus on schools and colleges, what they look for in a founder, and the support startups can expect.

These women entrepreneurs are acing the sportswear game

Women owned sportswear brands

The sportswear and activewear market is poised to hit $350 billion by 2020, according to CNBC. With the rise in the number of people preferring comfort over couture, there has been a rise in sportswear startups. Here is a look at homegrown sportswear brands that are run by women entrepreneurs who are producing comfort couture. 

NoBroker raises $50M led by Tiger Global

Founders of NoBroker.com

Founders of NoBroker.com

With the funding, NoBroker.com has raised a total of $121 million in equity funding. The latest round of fund raise comes within four months of the startup raising $51 million in Series C round, which was led by its existing investor.

This 25-year-old quit his job to launch ‘Swachh Meerut’

Swachh Meerut

Ayush along with the waste pickers associated with Swachh Meerut.

Ayush Mittal is sparing no effort to collect, manage, and discard waste scientifically in his hometown, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Having quit his job to start the Swachh Meerut initiative, he is now on a mission to make India a waste-free nation.

Solar Charkha Mission is keeping Mahatma Gandhi's belief alive

gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi with a charkha

This Gandhi Jayanti, read about how the government in 2018 started implementing the Solar Charkha Mission through 50 clusters, where every cluster has the capacity to employ up to 2,000 spinners and artisans.

Blockchain startup InstaDApp raises $2.4M  

InstaDApp

InstaDApp founders

Started by Samyak Jain and Sowmay Jain, InstaDApp, which claims to be one of the fast-growing DeFi platforms in the world, plans to scale up decentralised web protocol.

UPI transactions reach an all-time high in September

UPI

Indian retail payments organisation, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Tuesday, revealed that the total Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the country stood at 955.02 million (95.50 crore) in the month of September.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’ a great success

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap

Nandan Nilekani on failure and the key lesson he learnt from his own

Team YS

After testing the waters in fintech, MomoE founders set their sights on Rs 8,000 Cr footwear market with Flatheads

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Upclose with NoBroker CEO Amit Agarwal (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Jobs roundup] As bike rentals rev up, Bounce speeds up hiring with these job openings

Swethavimala.M

[Funding Alert] Udaan raises investment of $585 M led by Tencent, Altimeter, Footpath Ventures, Hillhouse, GGV Capital, and Citi Ventures

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] Kerala CM woos startups from across the globe to make God’s Own Country their base

Debolina Biswas

With IRCTC and Cultfit as clients, Wobot uses AI to detect food hygiene and other safety parameters

Sindhu Kashyaap

Startup founders are now looking at very India-specific problems, says Mridul Arora, MD, SAIF Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai