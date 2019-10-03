Upclose with NoBroker CEO Amit Agarwal (and other top stories of the day)

In the startup community, it’s all about the USPs (unique selling point). For NoBroker.com, the one factor which makes them stand out in the already over-crowded real estate market is the complete absence of any kind of brokerage.





YourStory gets ‘UpClose’ with the movers and shakers of the Indian startup ecosystem. In this episode, Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of NoBroker.com, talks about how the broker mafia attack validated the startup disruptive model and the many hurdles which shaped its success.





Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission

Known for its scenic beauty, Kerala is fast growing its startup reputation. In an interview with YourStory, Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, talks about the focus on schools and colleges, what they look for in a founder, and the support startups can expect.

The sportswear and activewear market is poised to hit $350 billion by 2020, according to CNBC. With the rise in the number of people preferring comfort over couture, there has been a rise in sportswear startups. Here is a look at homegrown sportswear brands that are run by women entrepreneurs who are producing comfort couture.

Founders of NoBroker.com

With the funding, NoBroker.com has raised a total of $121 million in equity funding. The latest round of fund raise comes within four months of the startup raising $51 million in Series C round, which was led by its existing investor.

Ayush along with the waste pickers associated with Swachh Meerut.

Ayush Mittal is sparing no effort to collect, manage, and discard waste scientifically in his hometown, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Having quit his job to start the Swachh Meerut initiative, he is now on a mission to make India a waste-free nation.

Mahatma Gandhi with a charkha

This Gandhi Jayanti, read about how the government in 2018 started implementing the Solar Charkha Mission through 50 clusters, where every cluster has the capacity to employ up to 2,000 spinners and artisans.

InstaDApp founders

Started by Samyak Jain and Sowmay Jain, InstaDApp, which claims to be one of the fast-growing DeFi platforms in the world, plans to scale up decentralised web protocol.

Indian retail payments organisation, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Tuesday, revealed that the total Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the country stood at 955.02 million (95.50 crore) in the month of September.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



