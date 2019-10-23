Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it will make a fresh investment of Rs 200 crore in West Bengal over the next few years to ramp up infrastructure and to acquire talent.





It also aims to create an additional 15,000 direct and indirect jobs in the next one year in the state.





OYO has already firmed up capacity expansion in Kolkata from 7,000 rooms to 20,000 by the end of 2020.





"Capex plan for West Bengal is Rs 200 crore, which would be towards boosting infrastructure and talent across the state in the coming years," OYO CEO (India & South Asia) Aditya Ghosh said.

OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh





OYO has also invested heavily in the state, and created direct and indirect jobs for over 8,000 people, it said in a release.





"West Bengal is an important market for us, and has been performing well since launch. We continue to invest in expanding our footprint... in Kolkata.





OYO's presence in West Bengal includes 40 cities including Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha, Siliguri, Durgapur, and Shantiniketan among others. We have all the six brands from the OYO portfolio in the state," Ghosh said.

The hospitality firm has over 1,000 hotels and 17,000 plus rooms in West Bengal.





Last week, OYO launched an online portal, 'SuperAgent' for travel agents to enhance booking experience.





"The portal provides pre-registered and verified offline travel agents access to OYO inventory at the best price to deliver great value to their customers," OYO said in a statement.





It is in addition to multiple other channels of booking available to consumers, including website (desktop and mobile), app, online travel agency (OTA) and walk-ins, it added.





Earlier this month, the company also announced it will be raising $1.5 billion as part of its Series F funding round. Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, through RA Hospitality Holdings, will be infusing $700 million as primary capital, and the remaining $800 million will be pumped in by the existing investors.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





