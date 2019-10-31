A

Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround

Ratan Tata's Instagram debut made a lot of people very happy and one fan even said that this was 'the best Diwali gift' of 2019!

By Team YS
31st Oct 2019
Business tycoons on social media are not new but not many make a buzz like business tycoon Ratan Tata.

Last evening, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group stirred waves on the internet by announcing his debut on Instagram.


With "I made it to the Gram" in his bio and a cheeky caption in arm, he promised to exchange stories after a 'long absence from public life'. Ratan Tata's Instagram debut made a lot of people very happy and one fan even said that this was 'the best Diwali gift' of 2019!


Well, we're looking forward to more cheeky captions and perhaps an internet-breaking post. What about you?


ratan tata

Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround

Snapdeal founders

The main protagonists of Snapdeal’s success story – Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal unveil the behind-the-scene story of navigating the battleground of Indian ecommerce, the critical lessons on thriving in the high transaction velocity market, building a lean and focused business, and responding to the specific habits of the local consumers.

This 85-year-old naani inspired women to start a self-care line

hibiscus monkey

Hibiscus Monkey offers a range of self-care products that are deep rooted in Indian tradition and curated from all-natural, chemical-free ingredients.

CCI orders probe against MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo, OYO

investigation

Following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the watchdog looked into various aspects of OYO and MMT-Go businesses and concluded that "prima-facie" there are violations of competition law.

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey to help YouTuber MrBeast plant 20 million trees

Social Story

Jimmy Donaldson (Image: Dexerto.com)

YouTuber MrBeast has raised $6 million from across the globe already. According to him, for each dollar donated, a tree will be planted on barren land.

These four startups are making it big by bootstrapping

bootstrap


Zerodha, Kaleyra, SQUATS, and E&E Solutions, which work across a diverse range of segments, all have one thing in common – with small beginnings and internally-sourced funds, these startups have registered whopping numbers in just a few years of operations and look set to scale.

10 platforms that are helping SMBs get easy finance

MSME

Indian MSMEs often faces a financial crunch. While there are banks that help businesses get capital, the number of restrictions and formalities make it difficult for SMEs to access finance. These 10 platforms help small and medium businesses get easy finance with minimum documentation.

Jaipur startup Codevidhya helps kids learn coding in schools


Startup Bharat : Codevidhya

Shivram Choudhary, teaching a young girl how to code

Founded in 2017, Jaipur-based edtech startup Codevidhya is collaborating with schools across India to teach children aged 5-16 years a skill that's mandatory for the future: coding.

