Ratan Tata joins Instagram; fans call it the 'best Diwali gift'

Already with more than 10,000 followers, Ratan Tata's cheeky debut Instagram post has garnered over 5,000 likes in just over an hour.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
30th Oct 2019
Believe it or not, but Ratan Tata knows a thing or two about “breaking the internet”.


The illustrious industrialist and the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group stirred waves on the internet on Wednesday evening as he announced his debut on Instagram.


I have a dream of an India where everyone has equal opportunity: Ratan Tata


“I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram!” the 81-year-old industrialist, philanthropist, and investor shared (in what we are hoping to be the first of many cheeky captions) alongside a picture showing him decked formally in black, from top to toe.  


“After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!” he added.


This was accompanied by an equally cheeky bio that read, “I made it to the 'Gram!”


Now, it’s surely not an everyday thing for fans and followers of this iconic businessman to see him get all candid on the digital space. Unsurprisingly, as soon as the post hit the internet, Tata’s followers flocked to his page to follow him and bombard his posts with humorous comments.


As of writing this, his Instagram handle had already garnered more than 10,000 followers, while his post has more than 5,000 likes and several comments. So much so that even his Twitter account – where he broke the same news – was flooded with cheeky and humorous messages.


Congratulating Tata on his Insta debut, one user wrote, “Best Diwali gift for Instagram & it’s users !!! (sic)”


“Welcome to the world of Instagram Sir. Earlier you were a Twitterati now you are soon going to be a influencer for many on Instagram,” quipped another user.


“Welcome Sir, this Instagram generation needs to learn a lot from you,” added another.


As someone else on Instagram chimed in, “Thanks for taking time away from your schedule to spend time with us virtually. Super excited!!!”


Now, that’s surely a one-of-its-kind welcome any famous personality has received online in a while.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

