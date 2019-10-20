A

TikTok appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India head

As chief of TikTok in India, Nikhil Gandhi will focus on inspiring creativity and bringing joy to users of the short-form mobile video app, and prioritise key initiatives that benefit the community.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chinese firm ByteDance-owned short-form mobile video app TikTok on Friday announced the appointment of Nikhil Gandhi as its India head.  Based out of Mumbai, he will lead  the development of TikTok's products and operations in the country.

 

Since late 2017, TikTok has been investing in product, building a team, and enabling community growth in India. In his new role, Nikhil will focus on inspiring creativity and bringing joy to TikTok's users, while also working to have a broader positive impact in the country. As India TikTok head, Nikhil will prioritise key initiatives, such as #EduTok, that benefit the community.

 

Commenting on his appointment, Nikhil Gandhi said, 

 

“I am excited to be part of TikTok’s journey in India at a time when it is strengthening its overall presence in the country and building a platform that enables creative expression. I am looking forward to working with the team to build a platform that adds value to India’s growing digital community, every day.”


TikTok

Nikhil Gandhi is the new TikTok India chief.

Also Read

[YS Exclusive] The rise and rise of TikTok: how a Chinese video creation app democratised conte...


In a career spanning over 20 years, Nikhil has held leadership positions at leading media and entertainment companies. Most recently, Nikhil was spearheading the business growth at Times Global Broadcasting as President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Times Network, Nikhil was at The Walt Disney Company for nine years. Adding to his experience are his stints at UTV Global Broadcasting and Viacom Media Networks

 

TikTok has global offices, including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.  The app, which entered the market in late 2017, has over 200 million users in India


In September, California-based Loop Now Technologies also launched a short video platform Firework in India to cater to premium content creators and users.  The app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and claims to have recorded more than one million installs on the Play Store with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

[App Fridays] TikTok lovers, are you ready for Firework, the new short video platform in town?


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Dindigul Thalappakatti raises Rs 260 Cr from CX Partners, aims to file for IPO in 3 years

Tarush Bhalla

[The Turning Point] From starting as a WhatsApp service to getting Google to make its first direct investment in India - the Dunzo journey

Sindhu Kashyap

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How SaaS-based company LogMeIn is transitioning to the Chatbot era 2.0 for better market capture

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Dindigul Thalappakatti raises Rs 260 Cr from CX Partners, aims to file for IPO in 3 years

Tarush Bhalla

Why this former network engineer has hosted seven exhibitions on nature and wildlife

Madanmohan Rao

Countries will have to show ‘extreme caution’ on cryptocurrencies, says FM Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

Keen to map employees’ performance consistently? These HR firms can help

Team YS

Oppo brings Reno 10x Zoom's top features to Reno 2, but there could be a pricing problem

Sahil Bhalla

[The Turning Point] Ola’s ride from a tour and travel operator to a ride-hailing unicorn

Sindhu Kashyap

A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix

Team YS

Watch: From Flipkart's Kalyan Krishnamurthy to Kunal Shah of Cred, life lessons from startups - the week that was

Vishal Krishna

From steel industry to art platform: the journey of Jenny Shah, Founder and CEO, Ivana Art

Madanmohan Rao

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise $216.9M in equity; CARS24 corners lion's share

Sameer Ranjan

How AWS helps application security company Indusface deliver on its promise of near-zero downtime to 1,000+ customers

Jyoti Chidambaram Ayyar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore