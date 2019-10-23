A

US-based talent acquisition firm SHL enters agreement to acquire Aspiring Minds

Founded 11 years ago, Aspiring Minds currently works with more than 100 global Fortune 500 companies, and has over 3,000 customers worldwide. It is 'excited about the opportunity to be part of SHL and take our combined solutions to thousands of corporations across the world'.

By Team YS
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

US-based talent acquisition company SHL has announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Gurugram and San Jose-based Aspiring Minds.


However, the terms of the deal are expected to close in November and have not been disclosed yet. Investment bank DC Advisory acted as the financial advisor for the deal.


acquisition
Also Read

Aspiring Minds acquires online internship platform LetsIntern.com, to make job training and sea...

Founded 11 years ago, Aspiring Minds currently works with more than 100 of the global Fortune 500 companies, and has over 3,000 customers worldwide. Its product involves AI-powered talent assessment and interviewing solutions, spanning a portfolio that includes coding, language, video interview, and skills tests.


SHL said these capabilities were a perfect fit alongside SHL’s foundation of innovation, which includes machine learning technology combined with rigorous science and proprietary datasets that enable SHL customers to hire and develop the right talent.


Speaking about the acquisition, Andy Bradshaw, CEO of SHL, said,


“We see a noticeable gap between those who seek to transform their organisations with a digital strategy, and those who actually have the talent to do so. This acquisition infuses Aspiring Minds’ advanced AI technology throughout SHL’s portfolio at a platform level and will leverage our rigorous science to enable the technical, emerging and leadership talent required for our 10,000-plus customers to succeed in the digital era.”


Speaking about the acquistion, Himanshu Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Aspiring Minds, said: “Aspiring Minds has scaled rapidly, working with corporations across the US, China, India, Philippines, and the Middle East. We are excited about the opportunity to be part of SHL and take our combined products and solutions to thousands of corporations across the globe.”


SHL added that it had launched several new solutions since being re-established as a standalone business in April 2018, and this strategic acquisition further bolsters the company’s growth trajectory.    


“We’ll continue to ramp our investment, both organically and inorganically, in companies and capabilities that lead to better talent outcomes for our customers globally,” Andy said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

[Techie Tuesdays] The programmer who draws his inspiration from genetics, story of Varun Aggarw...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] This startup is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Debolina Biswas

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The unique opportunity that the future of e-mobility holds for India, and how Glyd is paving the way

Jerlin Justus

The classic vehicle has transformed into a software-defined IoT device: Elektrobit’s Gregor Zink on disruptive mobility

Vishal Krishna

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

How Bengaluru-based cashback and loyalty startup PaisaWapas found its way by focusing on students

Sameer Ranjan

Startup Guide Cairo: how this city is a leading hub for mobility and fintech entrepreneurs

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Fashion rental startup Stage3 raises $2M in pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations

Team YS

[Behind the Scenes] How Pepperfry gets your favourite couch at your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyap

With 1M+ users, this edtech startup by IIT alumni is aiming to improve the student-teacher ratio across India

Rashi Varshney

[Tech30] These two engineers generated lakhs in revenue with their startup GigIndia

Thimmaya Poojary

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore