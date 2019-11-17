In conversation with Anshula Kapoor; a brush with Archies at Comic-Con Bengaluru - your weekend fix

In a candid conversation with YS Weekender, Anshula Kapoor, the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, opens up about her business, her family legacy, and why she chose to give acting a miss.

By Team YS
17th Nov 2019
Anshula Kapoor could have been one of the many Bollywood kids who eventually joined the glitzy world of films. While stardom is a part and parcel of her family legacy, the 26-year-old chose to walk another path instead. Recently, Anshula turned to entrepreneurship with her fundraising venture Fankind.


In a candid conversation with YS Weekender, Anshula Kapoor, the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, opens up about her business, her family legacy, and why she chose to give acting a miss.


ys

Keshava Guha brings Harry Potter fans Accidental Magic

keshava

Keshava Guha

If you love Harry Potter and dream of enrolling in the Hogwarts School of Magic and Wizardry, don’t miss this debut novel by one of the new voices in the world of books. Keshava Guha, who just launched his novel Accidental Magic, has spun an exciting tale about four Harry Potter fans, who live in Boston, Chennai, and Bengaluru.


Top kids' movies to watch on Children’s Day

LK


Movies give children a look at other worlds, introduce them to new friends, and spotlight inspiring role models. This Children’s Day, we suggest popping some corn and watching these top 7 kids movies.


A brush with Archies at Comic-Con Bengaluru

Comic Con

The Comic Con festival will be held in the city this weekend

This year’s Bengaluru Comic-Con is powered by a line-up of many Indian and international creators, performances, gaming, and experiential zones from the world’s leading studios. And, one of the most unique things about this event will be the new Archie ComicConIndia comic book collaboration. 


Meet the trailblazers of the decade

nihal

Nihal Raj, aka Little Chef Kicha

From young Greta Thunberg and her "How dare you” speech at the UN Climate Action Summit to Samaira Mehta, a 10-year old inventor and coder, to eight-year-old Nihal Raj, also known as little Chef Kicha, children are now leading the fight in every arena.


Parimal Shah on striving to be a better version of yourself

Parimal

Parimal Shah

Do you love reading books by Wilbur Smith and JK Rowling? Are your heroes in real life, Narendra Modi and Elon Musk? Would you like to live in the Danish countryside? If so, you will find a kindred soul in Parimal Shah, President, MK Jokai group.


Authors
Team YS

