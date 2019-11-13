B2B food company Elior India announces the launch of platform El Chef

Elior India, the India arm of the global B2B platform for catering and other related services Elior Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of El Chef. It is a foodtech platform targeted at the corporate workforce.





The platform will enable employees to create their favourite menus, monitor order updates and history, and check out weekly plans and meals based on their needs.





Philippe Guillemont, CEO, Elior Group (left) and Sanjay Kumar, CEO and MD, Elior India (right)





The platform will also provide users with the total calorie value of each meal along with information on allergens. The platform is integrated with the top online payment gateways.





Speaking about the launch, Sanjay Kumar, MD and CEO, Elior India, said,





“Many working professionals tend to skip their meals or simply have no time for a good meal. An in-house ordering app like El Chef helps any professional work around their work-day challenges like extended meetings, deadlines, and general work pressure. The platform is a first-of-its-kind digital initiative by Elior that not only acts as an extensive menu and ordering platform, but also focuses on the consumer’s consumption patterns, preferences, and trends and offers healthy options.”





Elior entered the India market in 2017 with its two acquisitions of Megabite and CRCL. The company has always focussed on transforming the food experience at the workplace.





Philippe Guillemot, CEO, Elior Group, said,





“Innovation is an essential component of Elior Group’s corporate mission. It is part of what we are and what we want to become: a responsible player in the everyday lives of the people we serve. The group’s passion for innovation covers not only food and services but also technology. With apps like El Chef, Elior India is set to make a lasting impression in the food services industry.”





Elior India aims to continue to invest in the India market. The team added that its expansion plan includes investments in the tech platform, infrastructure, core assets, and acquisitions.





The team has set up production facilities in Delhi and serves more than 200,000 meals a day, with over 4,500 employees using its platform.









(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







