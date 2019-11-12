Zomato Gold to have better deals and offers, free valet parking soon: Deepinder Goyal

Foodtech unicorn Zomato is adding more glitter to its Gold, as its Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced a few changes and specials in the 'Zomato Gold' membership programme - a paid membership scheme that offers complimentary food and drinks to its users.





The CEO said that Zomato, as Gold Specials, will soon offer special deals and offers from some of the biggest and busiest restaurants in the industry, and revealed that Zomato Gold users will soon have the privilege of free valet parking in some mall properties.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato





At present, Zomato has more than 15,000 restaurants partners for Zomato Gold across dining out and delivery.





The announcement comes after weeks of #logout campaign, when some restaurants ‘logged out’ of Zomato Gold expressing dissatisfaction with some user policies of Gold. "That led us to speak to and collect feedback from hundreds of our Gold partners. Based on the feedback we received, we rolled out some changes to Gold," said the founder.





Some of the changes the foodtech unicorn has rolled out in the last two months include a maximum of two Zomato Gold unlocks per table, one unlock a day, discontinuation of Gold trials, etc.





A couple of weeks ago, Zomato rolled out a survey to its restaurant partners and found that a maximum of two unlocks per table was the most valued change for the restaurateur community, and 40 percent respondents chose this as the change with the most positive impact, whereas 25 percent respondents liked the change that a user can unlock Gold only once in a day.





Zomato also allowed customer feedback to the partners and blocked abusive/low-rated users to use Gold. About 22 percent respondents were happy with this feature.





"We are delighted that the changes have garnered a positive reaction from the community. We will continue reaching out and collaborating with the restaurant community to understand their pain points and address it as far as possible," said Deepinder in the blog.





The CEO claims the company has added a large number of restaurants on the Gold network in the recent past, along with adding Gold to its delivery platform. In October, Zomato added 110K new Gold members in India alone, "which is the highest number of Gold memberships we have sold so far in a month", he added.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







