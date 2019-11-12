Zomato Gold to have better deals and offers, free valet parking soon: Deepinder Goyal

Some of the changes the foodtech unicorn has rolled out in the last two months include a maximum of two Zomato Gold unlocks per table, one unlock a day, discontinuation of Gold trials, etc.

By Rashi Varshney
12th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Foodtech unicorn Zomato is adding more glitter to its Gold, as its Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced a few changes and specials in the 'Zomato Gold' membership programme - a paid membership scheme that offers complimentary food and drinks to its users.


The CEO said that Zomato, as Gold Specials, will soon offer special deals and offers from some of the biggest and busiest restaurants in the industry, and revealed that Zomato Gold users will soon have the privilege of free valet parking in some mall properties.
Deepinder-Goyal zomato featured image

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato


At present, Zomato has more than 15,000 restaurants partners for Zomato Gold across dining out and delivery.


The announcement comes after weeks of #logout campaign, when some restaurants ‘logged out’ of Zomato Gold expressing dissatisfaction with some user policies of Gold. "That led us to speak to and collect feedback from hundreds of our Gold partners. Based on the feedback we received, we rolled out some changes to Gold," said the founder.


Some of the changes the foodtech unicorn has rolled out in the last two months include a maximum of two Zomato Gold unlocks per table, one unlock a day, discontinuation of Gold trials, etc.


A couple of weeks ago, Zomato rolled out a survey to its restaurant partners and found that a maximum of two unlocks per table was the most valued change for the restaurateur community, and 40 percent respondents chose this as the change with the most positive impact, whereas 25 percent respondents liked the change that a user can unlock Gold only once in a day.


Zomato also allowed customer feedback to the partners and blocked abusive/low-rated users to use Gold. About 22 percent respondents were happy with this feature.


"We are delighted that the changes have garnered a positive reaction from the community. We will continue reaching out and collaborating with the restaurant community to understand their pain points and address it as far as possible," said Deepinder in the blog.


The CEO claims the company has added a large number of restaurants on the Gold network in the recent past, along with adding Gold to its delivery platform. In October, Zomato added 110K new Gold members in India alone, "which is the highest number of Gold memberships we have sold so far in a month", he added.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Zomato offers to restructure 'Gold' scheme, but restaurants stick to guns


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

Fintech startup Open partners with Visa; launches business credit card for SMEs

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

The woman who helped Sachin and Binny Bansal hire talent at Flipkart has now built a HRtech ‘startup for startups’

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin from November 18

Thimmaya Poojary

Singapore’s central bank develops blockchain-based prototype for multi-currency payments

Tarush Bhalla

Fintech startup Open partners with Visa; launches business credit card for SMEs

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Singapore headquartered SuperGaming raises $1.3M in seed round

Debolina Biswas

MSDE presents NEAs to 30 entrepreneurs, 6 organisations

Debolina Biswas

Transformation of logistics sector with AI and other modern technologies

Sumit Sharma

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore