A

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support

The BHIM app, a UPI-based payment interface developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enables real-time fund transfer and was launched in December 2016.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian IT Ministry on Monday unveiled a slew of new initiatives and programmes, including BHIM 2.0 that packs in new functionalities, supports additional languages, and has increased transaction limits.


Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also launched a StartUp Hub portal and the Indian Software Product Registry at the IT Ministry's 'MeitY Start-up Summit'. The portal is to work like a social media platform for all the stakeholders of the ecosystem, including incubators, accelerators, mentors, angel funds, and venture capitalists.


The BHIM app, a UPI-based payment interface developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allows real-time fund transfer and was launched in December 2016.


"In order to make the BHIM app more feature-rich and effective, it has been enhanced with a bunch of new functionalities. Some of the striking features marking BHIM 2.0 include a 'Donation' gateway, increased transaction limits for high value transactions, linking multiple bank accounts, offers from merchants, option of applying in IPO, gifting money...," an official release said.


Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Also Read

DSCI, MeitY, Google India join hands for 'Digital Payment Abhiyan'


The new version of BHIM also supports three additional languages—Konkani, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi—apart from the existing 13.


The MeitY StartUp Hub (MSH) has been envisioned as an overarching collaborative platform enabling national coordination and facilitation and as an interconnected centre for all the activities of the tech startup ecosystem. The MSH will support startups in connecting with mentors and facilitate their scaling from ideation to the marketplace.


"MSH portal brings onboard key constituents of the tech startup ecosystem with startups, technology incubation centres, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), mentors, VCs, and angels together. It is also mandated to integrate existing programmes and innovation-related activities of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY)," the release said.


The Indian software products registry, also launched by the minister, will act as a single window portal and a collated Indian software product database.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Google signs pact with IT ministry for 'Build for Digital India'


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Education loans startup Credenc raises $2.5M led by Omidyar Network India

Apurva P

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap
Daily Capsule
MeitY launches startup hub; Story of one of India’s largest podcast platforms
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Social media app TikTok removes Islamic State propaganda videos

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Education loans startup Credenc raises $2.5M led by Omidyar Network India

Apurva P

Zomato now in 500+ cities, says 35 pc order volume comes from Tier III & IV locations in India

Sujata Sangwan

Role of data and machine learning in procurement

Naman Shah

Urban Ladder co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa calls it a day, steps down from leadership role

Tarush Bhalla

Uber adds public transport services on app in tie-up with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rashi Varshney

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to take home Rs 3 Cr in remuneration in FY20

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Ayushmann Khurrana invests in men’s grooming brand The Man Company

Sujata Sangwan

How Kaleyra bootstrapped its way to a Rs 693-crore business

Team YS

Hexagon, Nasscom to open AI community centre in Hyderabad next year

Press Trust of India

Alibaba goes bigger and greener with 11.11 online shopping festival, focus on new biz

Sohini Mitter

How this Gurugram experiential travel startup wants to change your vacations with ‘Unhotels’

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore