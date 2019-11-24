From a conversation with Lara Dutta to the lowdown on Grammy Awards 2020 - your weekend fix

Nineteen years ago, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe. And the actor-turned-entrepreneur tell us that the whole thing is still fresh on her mind.

By Team YS
24th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nineteen years ago, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe. And the actor-turned-entrepreneur tell us that the whole thing is still fresh on her mind. In a tête-à-tête with YS Weekender, Lara Dutta takes us back to her Miss Universe days, her emotional win, and the journey so far as she hustles her way to build a beauty and skincare business.


lara_capsule

Cars Ford v Ferrari stars drove before becoming famous

ford

Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford vs Ferrari

With Ford v Ferrari smashing box office records in the theatres, here’s a look at what Hollywood’s top actors, artists, and real-life racers drove before they became famous.


Here's what you need to know about Grammy Awards 2020

BTS

South Korean boy band, BTS

Known for acknowledging the best of best in music, the Grammys announced their elaborate list of nominations on Wednesday, stirring quite a furore for its unexpected shutout of South Korean boy band BTS. 


Should you take the low carb, high protein route?

Keto diet

The Keto diet may not be right for everyone

Are you planning to go on a final diet before the year ends? Here's the lowdown on the Keto diet, and how to do it the right way


Quotes by Indira Gandhi on work, success and happiness

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only female Prime Minister to date, was famous for being fearless and brilliant.


Namita Ambani on finding something you love and doing it better

Namita

Is Amish Tripathi your favourite author? Do you think that discipline is an overrated virtue? If yes, meet Namita Ambani, COO of The Heal Institute, who feels the same. Namita started her career as a marketer and spent around four years in the retail industry.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

38 quotes by Jack Ma on work, technology, women, and philanthropy

Sampath Putrevu

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

[Startup Bharat] How Jalandhar-based Aarpun Farms is helping farmers get higher vegetable yields with aquaponics

Apurva P

The gig way: how this startup helps over 400K students and freelancers earn money

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
From a conversation with Lara Dutta to the lowdown on Grammy Awards 2020 - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This startup by former media execs is stepping up the game in sports content

Sindhu Kashyaap

[The Turning Point] How a breakfast meeting with friends led to the idea for Yellow Messenger

Sampath Putrevu

HiFiMAN TWS 600 review: the best pair of truly wireless earbuds out there?

Sahil Bhalla

Workshops, panels, exhibitions: how the Bengaluru ByDesign Festival 2019 delights viewers with art and design

Madanmohan Rao

Flipkart's conference throws light on why inclusivity is important for building products for Bharat

Team YS

From practice to purpose: DesignUp 2019 raises the bar of excellence for the design community

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore