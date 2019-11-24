From a conversation with Lara Dutta to the lowdown on Grammy Awards 2020 - your weekend fix

Nineteen years ago, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe. And the actor-turned-entrepreneur tell us that the whole thing is still fresh on her mind. In a tête-à-tête with YS Weekender, Lara Dutta takes us back to her Miss Universe days, her emotional win, and the journey so far as she hustles her way to build a beauty and skincare business.





Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford vs Ferrari

With Ford v Ferrari smashing box office records in the theatres, here’s a look at what Hollywood’s top actors, artists, and real-life racers drove before they became famous.





South Korean boy band, BTS

Known for acknowledging the best of best in music, the Grammys announced their elaborate list of nominations on Wednesday, stirring quite a furore for its unexpected shutout of South Korean boy band BTS.





The Keto diet may not be right for everyone

Are you planning to go on a final diet before the year ends? Here's the lowdown on the Keto diet, and how to do it the right way





Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only female Prime Minister to date, was famous for being fearless and brilliant.





Is Amish Tripathi your favourite author? Do you think that discipline is an overrated virtue? If yes, meet Namita Ambani, COO of The Heal Institute, who feels the same. Namita started her career as a marketer and spent around four years in the retail industry.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



